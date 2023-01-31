Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Americans Are Dissatisfied With Short-Term Vacation Rental Services, Survey Shows
A lot of us have been there. You spend hours combing websites looking for the perfect vacation rental that’s also within your budget. You comb through pictures, look up addresses and research neighborhoods and amenities. You finally find the perfect unit, the host says pets are allowed and parking is provided – and then you click “reserve.”
TravelPulse
The Lack of Diversity at Senior Levels in the Travel Industry
In February 2022, TravelPulse published an article that asked travel industry executives to share progress updates on diversity efforts. Looking through the article, I paid attention to whether or not the executives discussed how they’re integrating diversity into the senior levels of leadership. Preferred Hotels said their senior leadership...
TravelPulse
Playa Adds Seadust Cancun Family Resort
Playa Hotels & Resorts has taken a management role of Seadust Cancun Family Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The seventh managed property for the company, Playa will lead all operations, sales and marketing of the resort, and join the company’s portfolio of 23 properties across Mexico and the Caribbean.
TravelPulse
Hyatt Completes Acquisition of Dream Hotel Group
Hyatt completed its acquisition of Dream Hotel Group today, February 2, bringing twelve lifestyle hotels and twenty-four long-term management agreements for future openings to the global hospitality powerhouse’s portfolio, including lifestyle brands Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal. The hotels are located across the world, from Doha to...
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
I stayed at the worst-rated hotel in New York City. Even for just $95 a night, it wasn't worth it.
The Bowery Grand Hotel in New York City is one of the worst-rated hotels in NYC on many travel booking sites even though it's cheap and well located.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Makes a Move to Take on Caesars, MGM
Competition on the Strip keeps getting fiercer, so it's good to have allies.
TravelPulse
Eye on Europe: There's No Need to Freak Out About the UK’s New Entry Requirements
With the recent announcement that the United Kingdom (UK) will be rolling out an Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK)—essentially a digital permission slip to enter the country that Americans and other international visitors will have to acquire online before arriving—I’m here with a simple message:. Keep...
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
A major change is coming to Sin City's iconic 4.2-mile road, but maybe not in the way most people expected.
Royal Caribbean has taken big bets on big cruise ships — take a look at it's 5 largest vessels that have each held the title of world's largest
With Royal Caribbean's five Oasis Class ships, "bigger is better" if you're looking for cruise vessels with extra onboard amenities and entertainment.
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
TravelPulse
Saudi Arabia Announces Free Four-Day Stopover Transit Visa
Saudi Arabia has taken another step forward in making it easier to visit the country. This week marks the launch of a new, free-of-charge four-day stopover transit visa for air travelers. The new program, which is detailed on the SAUDIA website, allows travelers to book an international flight with a...
TravelPulse
Meliá Hotels International Named the 2022 Most Sustainable Hotel Company in the World by S&P Global
WHY IT RATES: The Spanish-based hotel group has achieved a score of 74 out of 100, the highest of any group assessed with S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Meliá Hotels International, the leading hotel company in Spain, has achieved the highest rating in...
TravelPulse
US Travel Outlines Policies to Grow, Boost Industry
The U.S. Travel Association announced the launch of new quarterly press conferences that will focus on topics of importance to the growth of the industry. The first edition of the press conferences featured two industry giants, U.S. Travel President and CEO Geoff Freeman and incoming U.S. Travel National Chair and Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.
TravelPulse
TL Network & The Travel Agent Next Door Say Alliance Is Paying Dividends
TL Network Canada and The Travel Agent Next Door joined forces in 2021. Both parties say the alliance is driving success for their members. “We are pleased with the partnership and mutual success to date between TTAND and the TL Network family,” said Christine James, VP Canada at TL Network.
TravelPulse
Advisors Optimistic for Future of the Travel Industry
A new survey by host agency Travel Experts found that travel advisors and agents are very excited about the future of the industry. The study found that 100 percent of advisors said they are optimistic about future business, while another 83 percent said their client base has increased in the past year. In addition, 95 percent acknowledged the travel industry has changed significantly and not always for the better.
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk
Royal Caribbean and its sister cruise line Celebrity have bad news for certain passengers.
TravelPulse
Enterprise Adds New Franchise Locations in Chile
Enterprise Holdings announced new franchise locations in Chile, featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo. Operated through Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos, Enterprise will boast five neighborhood locations, including two branches in the capital city of Santiago and establishments in Talca, Linares and Antofagasta.
