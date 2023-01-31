ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Americans Are Dissatisfied With Short-Term Vacation Rental Services, Survey Shows

A lot of us have been there. You spend hours combing websites looking for the perfect vacation rental that’s also within your budget. You comb through pictures, look up addresses and research neighborhoods and amenities. You finally find the perfect unit, the host says pets are allowed and parking is provided – and then you click “reserve.”
TravelPulse

The Lack of Diversity at Senior Levels in the Travel Industry

In February 2022, TravelPulse published an article that asked travel industry executives to share progress updates on diversity efforts. Looking through the article, I paid attention to whether or not the executives discussed how they’re integrating diversity into the senior levels of leadership. Preferred Hotels said their senior leadership...
TravelPulse

Playa Adds Seadust Cancun Family Resort

Playa Hotels & Resorts has taken a management role of Seadust Cancun Family Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The seventh managed property for the company, Playa will lead all operations, sales and marketing of the resort, and join the company’s portfolio of 23 properties across Mexico and the Caribbean.
TravelPulse

Hyatt Completes Acquisition of Dream Hotel Group

Hyatt completed its acquisition of Dream Hotel Group today, February 2, bringing twelve lifestyle hotels and twenty-four long-term management agreements for future openings to the global hospitality powerhouse’s portfolio, including lifestyle brands Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal. The hotels are located across the world, from Doha to...
TravelPulse

Eye on Europe: There's No Need to Freak Out About the UK’s New Entry Requirements

With the recent announcement that the United Kingdom (UK) will be rolling out an Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK)—essentially a digital permission slip to enter the country that Americans and other international visitors will have to acquire online before arriving—I’m here with a simple message:. Keep...
TravelPulse

Saudi Arabia Announces Free Four-Day Stopover Transit Visa

Saudi Arabia has taken another step forward in making it easier to visit the country. This week marks the launch of a new, free-of-charge four-day stopover transit visa for air travelers. The new program, which is detailed on the SAUDIA website, allows travelers to book an international flight with a...
TravelPulse

US Travel Outlines Policies to Grow, Boost Industry

The U.S. Travel Association announced the launch of new quarterly press conferences that will focus on topics of importance to the growth of the industry. The first edition of the press conferences featured two industry giants, U.S. Travel President and CEO Geoff Freeman and incoming U.S. Travel National Chair and Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.
TravelPulse

TL Network & The Travel Agent Next Door Say Alliance Is Paying Dividends

TL Network Canada and The Travel Agent Next Door joined forces in 2021. Both parties say the alliance is driving success for their members. “We are pleased with the partnership and mutual success to date between TTAND and the TL Network family,” said Christine James, VP Canada at TL Network.
TravelPulse

Advisors Optimistic for Future of the Travel Industry

A new survey by host agency Travel Experts found that travel advisors and agents are very excited about the future of the industry. The study found that 100 percent of advisors said they are optimistic about future business, while another 83 percent said their client base has increased in the past year. In addition, 95 percent acknowledged the travel industry has changed significantly and not always for the better.
TravelPulse

Enterprise Adds New Franchise Locations in Chile

Enterprise Holdings announced new franchise locations in Chile, featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo. Operated through Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos, Enterprise will boast five neighborhood locations, including two branches in the capital city of Santiago and establishments in Talca, Linares and Antofagasta.

