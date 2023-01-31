Maryland's second-highest court heard arguments in the appeal of Adnan Syed's vacated murder conviction. Attorneys for the family of Hae Min Lee appeared Thursday morning before the Appellate Court of Maryland to explain how the family feels it was left out of the process that ultimately led to the conviction being vacated in September. After review of DNA evidence in the 1999 case, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office requested the court drop the murder charges against Syed in October.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO