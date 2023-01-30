Read full article on original website
KKTV
Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash forced the closure of southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m. the highway was closed near Circle Drive. Just after 4 p.m. one lane was opened. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one person was trapped in one vehicle for a period of time. That person was extricated and taken to the hospital, details on how severe their injuries are were not immediately available.
KKTV
Water main break leads to flooding, ice-coated roads in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has shut down part of major roadway in Pueblo due to unsafe water conditions. Pueblo Water Works confirmed a private line at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel broke late Tuesday night, leading to flooding on Northern Avenue between Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Due to the sub-freezing temperatures overnight, the water quickly turned to ice.
KKTV
Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
KKTV
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
KKTV
2 dogs die in fire south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. and crews reportedly arrived on scene in less than a minute. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of Jan. 16. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 50.
KKTV
Colorado police shoot and kill armed motorcycle driver following crash
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
KKTV
Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy
KKTV
Suspect on the run after failed robbery
KKTV
6-year prison sentence for man who crashed head-on with a police officer in Colorado Springs while high on meth
Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
KKTV
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have identified one person tied to a large Comcast outage in Colorado Springs. The outage occurred on Jan. 11. Police believe 10 fiber-optic cables had been damaged in the downtown area at 322 E. Cucharras St. “The amount of damage for the...
KKTV
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns
KKTV
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city doesn't have the environment for sharks to live, but a mechanical shark fits in just fine during winter when thick ice accumulations are common on neighborhood streets and roads. KRDO The metal device's trademark name is the Arctic Shark; but the Street Department crews that use it, call The post Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells appeared first on KRDO.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Divers and Swift Water Rescue Pull Woman from the Arkansas River After Accident
Divers working with a swift water rescue team helped pull a Canon City woman out of her vehicle after it went off the road, down a 50-foot embankment, and crashed in the Arkansas River. The wreck happened yesterday morning along Highway 50 near Canon City. Another driver called 911 after...
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs to stay with ambulance provider after it breaks contract
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs will continue its contract with American Medical Response, despite the ambulance provider not meeting the city’s contractual requirements. Throughout 2022, American Medical Response (AMR) arrived late to life-threatening calls, requiring the company to pay millions in damages to the...
