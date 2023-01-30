ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash forced the closure of southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m. the highway was closed near Circle Drive. Just after 4 p.m. one lane was opened. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one person was trapped in one vehicle for a period of time. That person was extricated and taken to the hospital, details on how severe their injuries are were not immediately available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Water main break leads to flooding, ice-coated roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has shut down part of major roadway in Pueblo due to unsafe water conditions. Pueblo Water Works confirmed a private line at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel broke late Tuesday night, leading to flooding on Northern Avenue between Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Due to the sub-freezing temperatures overnight, the water quickly turned to ice.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 dogs die in fire south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. and crews reportedly arrived on scene in less than a minute. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of Jan. 16. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 50.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado police shoot and kill armed motorcycle driver following crash

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - An early Thursday morning motorcycle crash in Littleton turned into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, according to a media release from the Littleton Police Department(LPD). LPD reported an officer contacted a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m., following a...
LITTLETON, CO
KKTV

‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team have contained a propane fire at the Air Force Academy Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9 a.m.:. CSFD tweeted a video a short time later and said crews were getting the blaze under...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after failed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be robber was forced to flee empty-handed Wednesday night after they failed to get anything from their intended victim. Police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint, but the victim appeared to stand their ground. “[The suspect] was unsuccessful at getting anything from...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city doesn't have the environment for sharks to live, but a mechanical shark fits in just fine during winter when thick ice accumulations are common on neighborhood streets and roads. KRDO The metal device's trademark name is the Arctic Shark; but the Street Department crews that use it, call The post Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs to stay with ambulance provider after it breaks contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs will continue its contract with American Medical Response, despite the ambulance provider not meeting the city’s contractual requirements. Throughout 2022, American Medical Response (AMR) arrived late to life-threatening calls, requiring the company to pay millions in damages to the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy