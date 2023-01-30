COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash forced the closure of southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m. the highway was closed near Circle Drive. Just after 4 p.m. one lane was opened. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one person was trapped in one vehicle for a period of time. That person was extricated and taken to the hospital, details on how severe their injuries are were not immediately available.

