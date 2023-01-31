Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Binghamton felon convicted on illegal weapon charge
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership. According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Major drug and weapons bust overnight
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.
cortlandvoice.com
City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty
A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Two Days In A Row; Second Time For Stealing Utility Trailer
Cortland City Police have arrested a Cortland man, just a day after being arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating a court order to surrender all weapons. That investigation on the weapons was a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Office and City Police Department. Cortland Man Arrested...
i100rocks.com
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
i100rocks.com
Cortland man charged in connection with stolen trailer, construction equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges in relation to a theft investigation. Cortland Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Stone Monday for his role in a theft complaint that occurred on January 7th, 2023. A utility trailer was stolen from a job site in River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue. The trailer was later located by a hiker on a snowmobile trail south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
Syracuse man charged with shaking baby, leaving him brain damaged, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Syracuse man was arrested after police say he shook a baby boy, giving him brain damage. Tyshawn Keene shook the eight-month-old baby boy between Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 at his home at 132 Wood Ave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca’s police union president unhappy with labor talks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Ithaca’s police union is calling on city officials to improve labor negotiations. Ithaca Police Benevolent Association President Tom Condzella believes a new long-term deal is necessary. He says officers want fair treatment and better pay. Condzella says Mayor Laura Lewis and...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
waynetimes.com
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29
During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
