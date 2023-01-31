Read full article on original website
Chad G.
2d ago
We are democratic republic, not a democracy. Popular vote would ultimately mean mob rule, and smaller states would get no say in how the country is governed.
Reply(8)
31
Brian Russell
2d ago
Dems want to change the rules for congressional districts, supreme court and voting in general. People confident of future wins don't want to change all the rules.
Reply
33
GolfNuttt
1d ago
Ibama won twice. When did the fire start???? Dems hair on fire now. They WILL burn The Constitution if it gets in their way
Reply(1)
23
