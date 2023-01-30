Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Phyllis Nadine Pippen
Phyllis Nadine Pippen of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born February 13, 1934, in Waldenburg, the daughter of Duncan and Rhoda (Largent) Pippen. Miss Pippen was a 1948 graduate of Newport High School, receiving her teaching degree from...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Lois Virginia Watts
Lois Virginia Watts, 89, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Little Rock. She was born June 5, 1933, in Brookland, Arkansas to Willard and Florence Berry. The joy of her life was spending time with multiple generations of a family she helped raise. She loved puzzles, cards, dominos and games of all kinds. She also loved and was incredible at cooking and gardening.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Sharon Francis Huffines
Sharon Francis Huffines, 71, of Mountain View, Arkansas, entered into heaven on February 1st, 2023, at her home. She was born February 20th, 1951, in Batesville, Arkansas to Troy Ellis and Lois G. (Sullivan) Vannatter. Sharon was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family unconditionally and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Julian Charles Mahaney, Jr.
Julian Charles Mahaney, Jr., 70, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was known as Chuck by his friends and Uncle Chuck by his many nieces and nephews. Chuck served our country and retired from the United States Navy. He also served in civilian life as...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Max Eugene Wilson
Max Eugene Wilson of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life at his home on January 31, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born January 13, 1936, in Newport, the son of Lee Roy Wilson and Fannie Mae Stites Wilson. Growing up in Jackson County, Mr. Wilson was never a...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Ethel (Clark) Thomas
Ethel (Clark) Thomas, 91 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. She was born September 18, 1931, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Solon H. and Julia (Franks) Clark. Ethel married Mr. James Henry ‶Jim″ Thomas in April the year of 1970 and they enjoyed 49 years together before his passing on April 24, 2019. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents also, and one daughter, Elizabeth Murray, two sons: Frank Harold Gibson and Albert Wesley Gibson, three brothers: Glenn Clark, Roy Clark, and George Clark, three sisters: Ella Adams, Lilly Wright, and Clara Neal, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, attended Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing, watching television, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by one son, Mike Gibson, one daughter, Donna Schniers, and one sister, Lucy Eberhard all of Harrisburg, several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday ~ February 6, 2023, from 10:00 A. M. until Service Time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will start at 11:00 A. M. with Mr. Buddy Neeley. These men will serve as Active Pallbearers: Hollie Adams, Cecil Wright, Jess Murray Jr., Rodney Stotts, David Miller, Trebla Neeley, Randy Easley, and Shane Adams. Jackson’s Funeral Home will be in charge of interment at Walker-Madden Cemetery.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dortha Sue (Prince) Goodrum
Dortha Sue (Prince) Goodrum, of Batesville, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Grubbs, Arkansas, on December 18, 1936, the daughter of Ira J. and Hettie Jane (Jackson) Prince. Mrs. Goodrum was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Larry Mitchell
Larry Mitchell, 69, of Tuckerman, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Larry was born on January 4, 1954, to Ora Lee and Pat Mitchell. Larry enjoyed the simple things in life, hunting, fishing, four-wheeler riding, camping, but most of all his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved spending time with them.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Edward “Eddie” Baker
Edward “Eddie” Baker, 82, of Cave City passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born September 30, 1940, in Gainesboro, Arkansas to Giles Biard Baker and Eliza Tennie (Hennessee) Baker. Eddie was of the Pentecostal faith and was a good guy with a good personality. He worked...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Hershel Leon Miller
After years of valiantly struggling with Diabetes and other health issues, Hershel Leon Miller born on January 30, 1931, peacefully set sail from this life on a journey to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2023. Hershel was a loyal and devoted husband, a loving father to his children and grandchildren, and a faithful friend to many. His belief and trust in the Lord gave him the strength to endure many tribulations while enjoying a happy and peaceful life.
whiterivernow.com
Arts Council presenting exhibition by Batesville artist Dustyn Bork
An exhibition by Batesville artist and Lyon College Arts Professor Dustyn Bork is now underway at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E Main St. The exhibition, entitled “Plans,” is presented by the Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) and will continue through March 11. A gallery reception will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Bork giving an informal artist talk at 6 p.m. A BACC members-only Happy Hour will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College to present ‘Chess in Concert’ Feb. 9-12
Pictured (from left): Cynthia Carius (ensemble), Sarah Harmon (ensemble), Tyler Serracino (Frederick Trumper), Logan Richerson (Alexander Molokov), and Garrett Russell (Anatoly Sergievsky) rehearse for Lyon College’s Feb. 9-12 production of “Chess in Concert” with director Kristian Ameigh (at piano). The Lyon College Music department will present a...
whiterivernow.com
Motorcycle reported stolen from Sandtown Road residence
Sheriff Shawn Stephens says a motorcycle was stolen overnight Sunday from a residence on Sandtown Road, and his deputies are looking for it. According to the incident report, the victim had wrecked his motorcycle in the 5800 block of Sandtown Road and left it at the end of a family member’s driveway.
whiterivernow.com
Boil Water Notice for Cushman has been lifted
The Boil Water Notice issued last week for the entire Cushman Water System has been lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). According to a letter from the ADH, bacteriological samples taken on Thursday were found “…free of bacterial contamination, and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system. The water is therefore considered ‘Safe’ for human consumption.”
whiterivernow.com
Another round of wintry precipitation expected; roads still hazardous
The winter weather is still causing havoc on roadways, and more precipitation is on the way. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said Wednesday morning that trash will not run today due to the road conditions. He said when roads improve, “it will be an all hands on deck approach to picking up trash.”
