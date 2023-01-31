Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Durant three-star linebacker Nolan DeLong to walk-on at Iowa over FCS offers
Iowa's 2023 walk-on class continues to get better as Durant three-star linebacker Nolan DeLong announced he will walk-on at Iowa over full-ride offers from South Dakota, Northern Iowa, and St. Thomas. DeLong finished his senior season with 250 carries, 2,111 rushing yards, and 21 touchdowns. DeLong had 66 tackles, 14...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton is right choice for Broncos if they want Russell Wilson to cook again
If QB Russell Wilson is going to cook again, trading for Payton is the only reasonable option. The team will reportedly either trade its 2023 first-round pick — which it acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade to Miami — and a second-round pick in 2024 for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round pick, or its fourth-round pick in 2023 and a first in 2024 for only Payton.
49ers' Robbie Gould Is ‘Nowhere Near Retiring'
Robbie Gould is 'nowhere near retiring' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is still chasing after that elusive Super Bowl championship after the San Francisco 49ers' disappointing end to the 2022 NFL season. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game...
FOX Sports
Rodgers believes decision could come in 'couple of weeks'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl. Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.
Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
This Underrated Chicago Cubs Prospect Could Impress in 2023
Chicago Cubs prospect Bryce Ball will be a player to keep an eye on in 2023, as he hopes to begin the season in Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs acquired Ball from the Atlanta Braves in 2021 for Joc Pederson.
Ex-Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards went from undrafted to vital cog for Super Bowl-bound Eagles. Now he faces another ex-Badger, Leo Chenal
Former University of Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards has been an essential cog for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, working his way up from undrafted free agent to the best linebacker on an NFC champion team. Edwards, 26, was named first-team All Pro by Pro Football Focus this year, and though...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
While offensive coordinator changes are happening nationally, Iowa fans continue to wait on news about Brian Ferentz
Clemson, Texas A&M and Kentucky have all made marquee offensive coordinator changes. Alabama moved on from Bill O’Brienand still has a vacancy to fill. Miami has a fresh opening after Mario Cristobal fired Josh Gattis. Plenty of other programs (see: TCU, Arkansas, North Carolina and UCF, among others) have...
2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Tom Brady's Retirement Makes Aaron Rodgers' Decision Key to Bears' Offseason
With Brady gone, Rodgers' decision key to Bears' offseason plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Tom Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement in a video shot on a beach alone in front of some Florida condos. It perfectly encapsulates what happens to most...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
Cubs Will Have Games Streaming on Peacock This MLB Season
The Chicago Cubs are slated to have two games stream on the Peacock platform during the 2023 MLB season.
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0