New Voting Registration Numbers Released
Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations reached the 10 percent mark for the first time ever in December, according to the secretary of state’s office. Last month, Kentucky saw 6,103 newly registered voters, for a net gain of 509 new voters. In Wayne County there are...
State Tax Filings are Being Accepted
The Kentucky Department of Revenue began accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns on January 23rd, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, with processing of Kentucky returns scheduled to begin on Monday, February 6th. Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers may...
Local Covid Cases take a Drop This Week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.
