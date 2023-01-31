The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO