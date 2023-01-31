Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Warren Buffett is the only top-10 billionaire to become poorer this year after Berkshire Hathaway missed out on the stock market's rally
Warren Buffett is the sole member of the world's top 10 billionaires to see his wealth drop this year. Berkshire Hathaway stock is trailing the S&P 500's 5% gain and the Nasdaq's 10% jump this month. Buffett's company beat the market last year as investors braced for the worst. Warren...
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’
Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
ambcrypto.com
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
U.S. unveils redesigned green card, employment documents
The Biden administration has unveiled redesigned Permanent Resident Cards, also known as green cards, and Employment Authorization Documents that include improved security features.
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Could Be in the Later Stages of the Bear Market, On-Chain Data Suggests
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent uptrend was met with euphoria and skepticism as prices rallied 40% in the past month – despite ongoing contagion effects spread by the fall of centralized crypto players. Bitcoin...
Twitter just made its first interest payment on Elon Musk's massive buyout debt, so it will avoid bankruptcy for now
Musk borrowed $12.5 billion from banks including Morgan Stanley to take the social-media company private in October.
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
