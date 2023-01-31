Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
u.today
'Bitcoin (BTC) Over $100,000,' Hedge Fund Founder Shares His Bullish Take

cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Joining Trillion Dollar Club By 2030 — Here Are Its Bearish, Average And Bullish Price Views
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management has released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggests that apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years. What Happened: This comes at a time when Bitcoin...
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls plan to flip $23K to support by aiming to win this week’s $1B options expiry
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been trading above $22,500 for 12 days. Of course, this situation can change even if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issues positive statements about the economy in today’s post-FOMC presser. Even if the decision matches the market consensus, the post-meeting statement should be investors’...
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Rise in First Month of 2023 Moves Crypto Fear Index From ‘Extreme Fear’ to ‘Greed’ – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Last month, statistics showed that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index (CFGI) had a score of 25, indicating “extreme fear.” Thirty days later, with a 39% increase in bitcoin prices against the U.S. dollar, the current CFGI score on Jan. 30, 2023, is 61, reflecting “greed.”. Crypto...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Soared to 5-Month High Above $24K Following Fed’s Interest Rate Hike (Market Watch)
MATIC and Avalanche are today’s top performers from the larger-cap alts. Although BTC didn’t react at first to the US Fed interest rate spike, the asset went on a roll hours later, registering a new highest price level in over five months. Most altcoins have charted even more...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Nears $24,000 Mark – Can Bulls Push BTC To $25K This February?
Leading the 2023 rally of the cryptocurrency market is Bitcoin, the touted king of crypto. As of writing, BTC is changing hands at $23,742 which enabled the alpha coins regain its August 2022 support level which is at $22,722. This made crypto Twitter abuzz with enjoyment as analysts went full bullish on BTC with some setting ridiculous targets like $1.3 million by the end of the year.
A new bull market is underway amid Powell's acknowledgement of falling inflation, Fundstrat says
Signs of tanking inflation have been "everywhere," and the Fed is finally starting to acknowledge that, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Breakout Is Reportedly Imminent – Key Price To Be Pivotal
The optimistic predicitons for the price of Bitcoin don’t seem to stop. Check out the latest one, which says that the price of the most important digital asset will be huge. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $22,998.
securities.io
FOMC Commentary Anticipation Keeps Bitcoin (BTC) Price Flat Above $23K
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain its recently reignited northbound movement ahead of the monthly close on Tuesday. The modest retracement came against a cumulating positive sentiment around the asset since the start of the year. Still, the flagship cryptocurrency sealed January in fashion with 39.63% monthly returns compared to Ethereum (ETH), whose price rose 32.44% during the same period. The welcomed green monthly came as a relief following a series of negative monthly closes in November and December.
cryptogazette.com
Breaking: Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Is Calling for Crypto Ban in the US
It’s been just revealed by CoinDesk that Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger calls for crypto ban in the US. Check out the latest reports here. Accoridng to the latest news, it seems that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) vice chairman and staunch bitcoin skeptic Charlie Munger has called for the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto.
teslarati.com
Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss
Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.
