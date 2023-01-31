ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

'Bitcoin (BTC) Over $100,000,' Hedge Fund Founder Shares His Bullish Take

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Nears $24,000 Mark – Can Bulls Push BTC To $25K This February?

Leading the 2023 rally of the cryptocurrency market is Bitcoin, the touted king of crypto. As of writing, BTC is changing hands at $23,742 which enabled the alpha coins regain its August 2022 support level which is at $22,722. This made crypto Twitter abuzz with enjoyment as analysts went full bullish on BTC with some setting ridiculous targets like $1.3 million by the end of the year.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Breakout Is Reportedly Imminent – Key Price To Be Pivotal

The optimistic predicitons for the price of Bitcoin don’t seem to stop. Check out the latest one, which says that the price of the most important digital asset will be huge. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $22,998.
securities.io

FOMC Commentary Anticipation Keeps Bitcoin (BTC) Price Flat Above $23K

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain its recently reignited northbound movement ahead of the monthly close on Tuesday. The modest retracement came against a cumulating positive sentiment around the asset since the start of the year. Still, the flagship cryptocurrency sealed January in fashion with 39.63% monthly returns compared to Ethereum (ETH), whose price rose 32.44% during the same period. The welcomed green monthly came as a relief following a series of negative monthly closes in November and December.
cryptogazette.com

Breaking: Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Is Calling for Crypto Ban in the US

It’s been just revealed by CoinDesk that Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger calls for crypto ban in the US. Check out the latest reports here. Accoridng to the latest news, it seems that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) vice chairman and staunch bitcoin skeptic Charlie Munger has called for the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto.
teslarati.com

Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss

Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.

