January manages much moisture and mounds of snow
As we finally shed January and move on to February in Utah, it's time to take a quick look back and see just what type of month we had.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an extended winter on Groundhog Day
It’s another day in the books for Punxsutawney Phil, as he predicted 6 more weeks of winter Thursday morning.
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
Once and for All: Does Colorado Elevation Get You Drunker Faster?
Since your very first sip of beer or liquor, Coloradoans have been conditioned to believe that the state's elevation affects how much you can drink or at least how quickly you're a little tipsy, as compared to other, lower places across the U.S. Article after article about Colorado tourism touts...
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
ABC 4
Cold temps midweek with dry conditions
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! With northerly flow in place, daytime highs across the region will stay significantly below average but will be slightly warmer than the last few days. Our gradual warming trend continues but most Utah spots will be seven to ten degrees below...
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
etvnews.com
See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah
It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
ksl.com
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including 1 in Utah
NEW YORK — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including one in Utah, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?
Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
KSLTV
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday. However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
