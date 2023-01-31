Read full article on original website
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three dogs out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
Saginaw man gets up to 100 years in prison for double-murder of a mother and daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, a mother and her adult daughter were cooking dinner when an intruder fatally shot them in their Saginaw home. As a result, their convicted murderer has been sentenced to effectively die in prison. Jerome R. Rogers, 58, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, appeared before...
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
Midland police officer pleads to drunken driving in off-duty crash
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer accused of drunkenly crashing his personal vehicle has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, appeared before Midland County District Judge Michael Carpenter and pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
UpNorthLive.com
Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30
At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
UpNorthLive.com
Two Michigan residents charged for alleged acts on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON D.C., (WPNB/WGTU) -- A man from Flint and a woman from Beaverton have been charged for their alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Isaac Thomas, 20, was arrested in Flint on Jan. 26. Christina Legros, 22, was arrested in Flint on Tuesday.
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
Saginaw County man accused of drunkenly killing wife in ATV crash takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — On a fall evening in 2020, an ATV crash claimed the life of a Saginaw County woman and resulted in her husband being charged with drunkenly killing her. Free on bond months after his wife’s death, the charged widower could seemingly not avoid the pull of alcohol, as he faced a drunken driving charge after being pulled over by police.
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
wsgw.com
Carrollton Township Police Chief, Director Passes Away
The Carrollton Township Police Chief has passed away at the age of 64. Craig Allen Oatten was born on February 1, 1958 in Saginaw. He reportedly died at home on Saturday. Oatten attended Swan Valley High School, then attended the Delta College Police Academy. Oatten started working as a part time officer for the Carrollton Township Police Department, becoming a full time officer in 1984. He would go onto to become the department’s chief of police in 1996, and the township director in 2006.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten dies at home
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — After nearly 40 years of service, Carrolltown Township Police Chief Craig A. Oatten has died following an illness. Oatten, 64, died early Saturday, Jan. 28, at his Bay City home, surrounded by his family. He died following a long battle with cancer. A Saginaw native,...
Chupacabra sighting likely figment of intoxicated woman’s imagination, police say
JEROME TWP, MI — Despite a woman’s 911 call, police have confirmed there is not in fact a mythological creature roaming Midland County. About 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a 40-year-old woman called 911 to say a Chupacabra and a capybara were inside and outside her apartment in the 1900 block of West Saginaw Road in Jerome Township, said Sheriff Myron Greene.
wsgw.com
Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man
A crash in Bay County Tuesday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Michigan State Police say a man from Bay City was driving north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc12.com
32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a 32-year-old man was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed into a ditch and died near Bay City on Tuesday night. Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road near...
