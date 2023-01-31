ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

wsgw.com

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking

A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three dogs out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland police officer pleads to drunken driving in off-duty crash

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer accused of drunkenly crashing his personal vehicle has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, appeared before Midland County District Judge Michael Carpenter and pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
MIDLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30

At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Michigan residents charged for alleged acts on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON D.C., (WPNB/WGTU) -- A man from Flint and a woman from Beaverton have been charged for their alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Isaac Thomas, 20, was arrested in Flint on Jan. 26. Christina Legros, 22, was arrested in Flint on Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

BAY CITY, MI
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Carrollton Township Police Chief, Director Passes Away

The Carrollton Township Police Chief has passed away at the age of 64. Craig Allen Oatten was born on February 1, 1958 in Saginaw. He reportedly died at home on Saturday. Oatten attended Swan Valley High School, then attended the Delta College Police Academy. Oatten started working as a part time officer for the Carrollton Township Police Department, becoming a full time officer in 1984. He would go onto to become the department’s chief of police in 1996, and the township director in 2006.
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?

Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Chupacabra sighting likely figment of intoxicated woman’s imagination, police say

JEROME TWP, MI — Despite a woman’s 911 call, police have confirmed there is not in fact a mythological creature roaming Midland County. About 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a 40-year-old woman called 911 to say a Chupacabra and a capybara were inside and outside her apartment in the 1900 block of West Saginaw Road in Jerome Township, said Sheriff Myron Greene.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man

A crash in Bay County Tuesday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Michigan State Police say a man from Bay City was driving north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

BAY CITY, MI

