Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Mead girls, Mt. Spokane boys earn spilt of "Pack the Palace" rivalry games
Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 54, Mt. Spokane 37: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points, Addison Wells Morrison added 13 and the visiting Panthers (14-3) beat the Wildcats (10-9) in the schools’ nonleague rivalry game “Pack the Palace.”. Natalie Braun...
HS scores 1/31: Poky boys rout Minico, Century girls beat Preston in districts
BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 68, Minico 50 Thunder respond to their first loss of the season by beating Minico for the second time this year. GIRLS BASKETBALLCentury 39, Preston 28 Diamondbacks move on to the second round of the 4A District 5 tournament, facing Pocatello on Thursday night. Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 17 Rams move to the loser’s side of the 5A District 5/6 tournament, playing third-seeded Madison in Rexburg on Thursday night.
KHQ Right Now
"Rubber Chicken": Lewis and Clark girls, Ferris boys emerge victorious in 40th anniversary of spirit game
Tuesday night brought the oldest spirit game to the Spokane Arena as Ferris and Lewis and Clark met for the Rubber Chicken. Started in 1983, it was the 40th year of the competition and the 39th time the schools have met to see where “Chuck” would reside for the next year – the 2021 spirit games were canceled due to the pandemic.
Idaho8.com
Rigby hands Thunder Ridge first loss, advances to 5A High Country championship
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are the first, and so far only team to knock off the Thunder Ridge Titans this season, as Rigby won its third battle against Thunder 53-48 Thursday to advance to the 5A High Country championship. It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first...
District wrestling tournaments hit the mats in Richland + The latest college signings
The top wrestlers in both tournaments will advance to regionals.
Idaho8.com
Shelley advances to 4A High Country championship with 45-36 win over Idaho Falls
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The top-seeded Shelley Russets got off to a good start in their district tournament Thursday night, winning a good battle against the Idaho Falls Tigers 45-36. It was back-and-forth from the get-go, as the two teams traded basket-for-basket and neither led by more than two points in the first quarter.
Idaho8.com
Thunder Ridge’s McKay Dougal seals next step, will play football at ISU
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in Thunder Ridge High School history, a Titan football player will compete for the Idaho State Bengals, as defensive lineman McKay Dougal signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join ISU. Dougal starred for Thunder Ridge on the D-Line this season, and...
Comments / 0