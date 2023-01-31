ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

HS scores 1/31: Poky boys rout Minico, Century girls beat Preston in districts

BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 68, Minico 50 Thunder respond to their first loss of the season by beating Minico for the second time this year. GIRLS BASKETBALLCentury 39, Preston 28 Diamondbacks move on to the second round of the 4A District 5 tournament, facing Pocatello on Thursday night. Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 17 Rams move to the loser’s side of the 5A District 5/6 tournament, playing third-seeded Madison in Rexburg on Thursday night.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho8.com

Shelley advances to 4A High Country championship with 45-36 win over Idaho Falls

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The top-seeded Shelley Russets got off to a good start in their district tournament Thursday night, winning a good battle against the Idaho Falls Tigers 45-36. It was back-and-forth from the get-go, as the two teams traded basket-for-basket and neither led by more than two points in the first quarter.
SHELLEY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy