Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony

As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House majority leader calls for change in oversight for nonpartisan watchdog agency

Idaho House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma wants to reassign oversight of the Idaho Legislature’s independent, nonpartisan watchdog agency: the Office of Performance Evaluations.  Blanksma, R-Hammett, is sponsoring a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would place the Office of Performance Evaluations under the oversight of the Legislative Council. The Legislative Council is controlled by […] The post Idaho House majority leader calls for change in oversight for nonpartisan watchdog agency  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate two of the four possible dates […] The post New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Salon

Idaho Republican wants kids to "work to earn" their school lunch

An Idaho Republican state lawmaker thinks today's children need to learn the value of good, honest work if they want to enjoy a hot meal during lunch. As reported by The Daily Beast, Idaho State Rep. Ron Mendive this week pitched solving local schools' budget problems by putting students to work in exchange for food.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections

A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House votes to withhold funding from cities, counties that don’t enforce state felonies

The Idaho House of Representatives voted 53-13 on Monday to pass a bill that would withhold state sales and use tax revenues from a local unit of government that declines to enforce state felony laws. If passed into law, House Bill 22 would prohibit any local government in Idaho from receiving sales and use tax […] The post Idaho House votes to withhold funding from cities, counties that don’t enforce state felonies  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits

Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
IDAHO STATE

