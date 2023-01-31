Read full article on original website
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony
As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
Idaho House majority leader calls for change in oversight for nonpartisan watchdog agency
Idaho House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma wants to reassign oversight of the Idaho Legislature’s independent, nonpartisan watchdog agency: the Office of Performance Evaluations. Blanksma, R-Hammett, is sponsoring a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would place the Office of Performance Evaluations under the oversight of the Legislative Council. The Legislative Council is controlled by […] The post Idaho House majority leader calls for change in oversight for nonpartisan watchdog agency appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″
A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate two of the four possible dates […] The post New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Little Notifies Federal Gov’t of Idaho’s Intent to Sue on Grizzly Delisting
BOISE, ID – Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the federal government today of his intention to sue for its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho’s petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. In a letter, Little says Idaho does not send this notice lightly.
Idaho Senate Bill Would Repeal ban on Public Funding Support to Religious Organizations
A Nampa legislator introduced a bill Monday that would repeal the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution, a clause that states no public entity — including the Legislature — shall appropriate funds that support religious organizations, including schools. The joint resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, would...
Idaho Republican wants kids to "work to earn" their school lunch
An Idaho Republican state lawmaker thinks today's children need to learn the value of good, honest work if they want to enjoy a hot meal during lunch. As reported by The Daily Beast, Idaho State Rep. Ron Mendive this week pitched solving local schools' budget problems by putting students to work in exchange for food.
Brad Little Notifies Biden Administration of Idaho's Intent to Sue on Grizzly Bear Delisting
IDAHO - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration of his intention to sue the federal government for "its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho's petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list." According to the...
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Bill Moves Forward Exempting Idaho Contractors From Gender Requirements on Public Works Jobs
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a...
Change would've impacted 900 voters in Ada and Canyon County in November of 2022
The proposed bill would eliminate student IDs and personal affidavits as acceptable voter identification. In November 2022, the change would've impacted 900 voters in Ada and Canyon Counties.
Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections
A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho House votes to withhold funding from cities, counties that don’t enforce state felonies
The Idaho House of Representatives voted 53-13 on Monday to pass a bill that would withhold state sales and use tax revenues from a local unit of government that declines to enforce state felony laws. If passed into law, House Bill 22 would prohibit any local government in Idaho from receiving sales and use tax […] The post Idaho House votes to withhold funding from cities, counties that don’t enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits
Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
State medical board charges physician with spreading COVID-19 misinformation
The Washington State Medical Board is investigating Ryan Cole, MD, a pathologist who practices in Boise, Idaho, and holds a license in the state of Washington, due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine and pro-ivermectin statements he posted on social media, according to a Feb. 1 report from Medscape. Dr. Cole was reported...
