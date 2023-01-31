NHD: Vendor Analysis — Contractor and Project Management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]

Read full article on original website
healthcareguys.com
Reduce Claim Denials through Process Automation
Health systems of all sizes continue to face expensive claim denial issues, and the rate of claim denials has steadily risen since 2016. The pandemic only worsened the trend; by the third quarter of 2020, the initial claim denial rate had reached 11%. This indicates that more than one in every ten claims is rejected. Practices are losing significant revenue because the vast majority of these denials can be avoided or corrected. Why does this issue keep getting worse? Claims management is becoming more and more challenging due to the numerous complexities in the procedures and laws, and most health systems heavily rely on human resources rather than technology. But adding more workers will only address the underlying issues if human workforces are already overburdened.
spendmatters.com
A year of trade-offs – Our analyst’s take on the “2023 Insights” series for the procurement solutions and services market
In what has now become a tradition, December and January saw Spend Matters publishing a series of insights sourced from procurement-related tech and service providers. They told us what they observed from the previous year and how they expect these trends to shape the year ahead. It has been a fascinating read, and I have the privilege of wrapping it up.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
KMZU
USDA Continues Laying Foundation for More and Better Markets with Launch of Pilot Cattle Contracts Library
WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched its pilot Cattle Contracts Library today at Noon Eastern Time on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattle Contract Library webpage. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA to create a pilot library to increase market transparency for cattle producers. This pilot library will provide new disclosure to the industry and public regarding the key terms, conditions, and volumes under which cattle are contracted, bringing sunshine to practices in what is now the largest part of the cattle market. This will empower cattle producers to negotiate better terms, more carefully monitor risks relating to marketing preferences and pricing practices, and ultimately take better advantage of market opportunities to produce cattle that the market demands.
Kyndryl to Help Drive Stellantis’ IT Infrastructure Transformation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement with Stellantis to provide technology services and manage the company’s core IT infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006032/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit to showcase two new solutions at ConExpo
Trackunit, a global construction-focused IoT platform, is set to showcase two major new solutions at ConExpo 2023. The company says that it will introduce a set of site-focused features and capabilities to drive efficiencies in the construction industry to the next level by allowing users to leverage live machine data with connectivity to build their site-based business processes.
salestechstar.com
Cygna Labs Attains ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Certification demonstrates Cygna Labs’ commitment to information security best practices. Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer with a focus on serving enterprises worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology, announced today that it has been awarded a certificate of compliance with ISO 27001 by DEKRA Certification B.V. The certification applies to the DDI managed services, support, and development organizations.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Greenfield Global leverages ag clean technology program funding
Greenfield Global Inc., Canada’s leading alcohol, solvent and biofuels producer, on Jan. 24 welcomed Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, to Greenfield’s sponsored laboratory space at the University of Alberta to share progress on a $2M agricultural waste-to-clean fuel project funded by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program, Research and Innovation stream.
spendmatters.com
Sustainable procurement and supplier collaboration: Get Vizibl’s 2030 Guide
This sponsored Viewpoint article has been provided by Vizibl. The content below does not express the views or opinions of Spend Matters. Visit https://www.vizibl.co/ to learn more. With every five weeks that pass, we edge 1% closer towards the end of the 2020s which has been the most decisive decade...
Best Registered Agent Services in 2023: Top 5 Comparison and Contrast
The world of online registered agent services is as diverse and puzzling as the issues small businesses face.
csengineermag.com
Leveraging Data to Solve Construction’s Population Problem
Late last year, the world reached a significant milestone. According to the UN, our planet’s population now stands at 8 billion people. Understandably, hitting this milestone has not caused any immediate or direct changes to how the world lives and works, but it is a good opportunity to think about what the future looks like. While there is general consensus that population growth will continue in the near term (reaching 9.7 billion by 2050), forecasts vary for the long term, with some prognosticators expecting a population decline beginning around the year 2100.
agritechtomorrow.com
Advancing Agriculture with Jay Vroom: Biome Makers Adds Industry Leader as New Advisor
Biome Makers, a global leader in agtech microbiology, announces the addition of Jay Vroom as an advisor. Biome Makers is revolutionizing the agricultural industry with BeCrop technology, the world's largest database of taxonomic references of microorganisms. Biome Makers aims to optimize crop yields by integrating soil microbiology into farming practices.
Phys.org
Communities that suffered rapid manufacturing job losses fare worse on sustainability: Study
A new study finds communities that have experienced significant job losses in manufacturing over the past 50 years are also less likely to engage in sustainability planning, less likely to develop sustainability-related capabilities, and have made less progress towards meeting sustainability-related goals—such as energy and water conservation. "Sustainability is...
freightwaves.com
PGT leverages innovation to improve truck driver safety
As the trucking industry enters a new era of innovation and sustainability, carriers are utilizing progressive technology and equipment to revolutionize their operating systems, increase efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Fleets have access to more data than ever, applying automated and machine learning (ML) processes to gain unprecedented insight into...
CoinTelegraph
Top 7 blockchain courses and certifications for beginners
Blockchain courses and certifications can play an important role in helping individuals gain a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology and its applications. By completing these courses, individuals can develop technical skills, stay current with industry developments, enhance their career opportunities and increase their earning potential. Here are seven blockchain courses...
Defense One
DOD to Favor Small-Business Contracts Over 'Best-in-Class' Awards
The Defense Department is tweaking its contracting strategy to place more of an emphasis on meeting small-business acquisition goals, even it if means supplanting its use of Best-in-Class vehicles. The Office of the Under Secretary for Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment released a memorandum on Jan. 27 that described small...
csengineermag.com
Changing Perceptions: The NCCER and Efforts to Increase the Role of Tradeswomen
There is a widely-recognized need in the AEC industry for a higher representation of women at all levels. Across the industry, there have been efforts to increase the number of women in the construction industry, and these efforts have increased this number from the reported 9 percent in 2003. Within the construction industry, historical trends suggest that–despite strides in increasing the number of women in managerial, technical, and administrative roles–the number of women working in craft construction positions is still less than 4 percent.
Here's why employee-experience manager is one of the fastest-growing jobs in the US
Insider spoke with Jack Lau, an employee-experience manager at a video-game company in the Bay Area, to get a better understanding of the job.
Agriculture Online
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems
Food systems, from production to consumption, are complex in nature and require co-ordinated efforts at different levels. Food systems are the public policy decisions, the national and global supply chains and the public or private individuals and groups that influence what we eat. Unfortunately, current global food systems are not sustainable. One in nine people are affected by hunger globally. This situation was worsened by the pandemic. Global food systems currently do not prevent malnutrition. In fact, they can worsen nutrition and health outcomes with the high rates of obesity and related health issues caused by unhealthy diets. Food today also lacks...
