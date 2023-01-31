NHD: Vendor Analysis — Contractor and Project Management solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]

Health systems of all sizes continue to face expensive claim denial issues, and the rate of claim denials has steadily risen since 2016. The pandemic only worsened the trend; by the third quarter of 2020, the initial claim denial rate had reached 11%. This indicates that more than one in every ten claims is rejected. Practices are losing significant revenue because the vast majority of these denials can be avoided or corrected. Why does this issue keep getting worse? Claims management is becoming more and more challenging due to the numerous complexities in the procedures and laws, and most health systems heavily rely on human resources rather than technology. But adding more workers will only address the underlying issues if human workforces are already overburdened.

1 DAY AGO