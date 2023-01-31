Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
KITV.com
Stranded Hikers on Oahu could be Billed for Emergency Services
KAILUA, Hawaiii (KITV4) -- As hikers approach the Olomana Trail, a new sign warns visitors that six people have fallen to their deaths -- all but one between the second and third peak. The sign then lists each fatal fall, the most recent occurring in November 2022.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
KITV.com
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
Overturned wood chipper backs up traffic on H-1
A 2-alarm fire ravaged a residential property that was vacant at the time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
Truck strikes bicyclist while on opposite bound lane
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller, beat man in Walmart parking lot
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
KITV.com
Entangled humpback whale freed of gear off Island of Hawai'i
HONOLULU (AP) — A humpback whale was freed Tuesday after it was found in a life-threatening entanglement of rope, with a bundle of gear and two buoys attached. The whale was freed off of Kona near the Kona Airport, in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement.
KITV.com
Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says
The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
String of stolen vehicles used in ATM thefts on Big Island
Big Island police are investigating a string of early morning ATM thefts.
KITV.com
Water main break shuts down parts of Kamehameha Highway and Kaonihi Street
AIEA (KITV4) -- East-bound lanes on Kamehameha Highway between Kaonihi St and Pali Momi St will remain closed overnight through Friday as crews repair a 12-inch water main that broke this afternoon in the Pearlridge area. All eastbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway between Kaonohi Street and Pali Momi Street near...
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
Comments / 0