Honolulu County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
MILILANI, HI
iheart.com

Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Entangled humpback whale freed of gear off Island of Hawai'i

HONOLULU (AP) — A humpback whale was freed Tuesday after it was found in a life-threatening entanglement of rope, with a bundle of gear and two buoys attached. The whale was freed off of Kona near the Kona Airport, in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Water main break shuts down parts of Kamehameha Highway and Kaonihi Street

AIEA (KITV4) -- East-bound lanes on Kamehameha Highway between Kaonihi St and Pali Momi St will remain closed overnight through Friday as crews repair a 12-inch water main that broke this afternoon in the Pearlridge area. All eastbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway between Kaonohi Street and Pali Momi Street near...
WAIPAHU, HI

