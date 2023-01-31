Read full article on original website
Corey Dwayne Ivey, 49, of Tell City, formerly of Shoals
Corey Dwayne Ivey, 49, of Tell City, formerly of Shoals, Indiana passed away on Tuesday January 31, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1973, in Bedford, Indiana to Charlotte (Williams) Mundy. Corey was of the Baptist Faith. He attended Shoals High School. Corey loved to spend...
Camilla A. Summers, 91, of Loogootee
Camilla A. Summers, 91, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023, surrounded by her family at Poplar Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born on February 5, 1931, in Bramble, Indiana to Roscoe and Ella (Williams) Strange. Camilla graduated from St. John’s High School in 1949....
Silvera “Vera” L. Renner, age 95, of Jasper
Silvera “Vera” L. Renner, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana. Vera was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 24, 1927, to Simon and Marie (Blessinger) Ackerman. She married, Donald E. Renner on May 6, 1954, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.
Arizona Man Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Brock Reckelhoff has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship Opportunities
Jasper- The Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering over $77,000 in scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15, 2023. For additional scholarship information or to apply, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving and click...
Work begins at first Rickhouse in Lewisport, Kentucky
The tenth oldest distillery in the state of Kentucky, Green River Distilleries in Owensboro, made a proposal in late 2022 to build warehouses (rickhouses) in Lewisport. A conditional use permit was approved and the expansion of their facilities and rickhouses has begun on the old Dal-Tile Plant site. There is a possibility of construction of 5-7 rickhouses with operational use potential for the Dal-Tile building.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Margaret Esther Walton, 95, of Loogootee
Margaret Esther Walton, 95, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Parkview Village Christian Care in Odon, Indiana. She was born April 25, 1927 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Walter and Beatrice (Seals) Burch. Margie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church....
Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®
Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana
College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Center for Pain Management acquires Indiana Spine & Pain Institute
The Center for Pain Management has acquired Indiana Spine & Pain Institute. Indiana Spine & Pain Institute has three locations in Evansville, Jasper and Rockport, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Center for Pain Management. The interventional pain practices specialize in treating acute and chronic pain. The...
February 1st Schools and Business Closings and Delays
Local Sources - Recent sleet and ice will impact schools and businesses again on Wednesday. School and Business Closings and Delays are brought to you by Krempp Lumber Company and Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR DELAY. Greater Jasper Schools. Northeast Dubois School Schools. Southeast Dubois Schools. Southwest...
Clarence F. Nordhoff, age 88, of Celestine
Clarence F. Nordhoff, age 88, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Clarence was born in Celestine, Indiana, on February 18, 1934, to Frank G. and Philomena M. (Hasenour) Nordhoff. He married Verena H. Jochem on January 25, 1958, in St. Henry Catholic Church.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
