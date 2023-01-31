Jasper- The Libertarian Party of Dubois County will host their annual convention tonight. The convention begins at 5:30pm est in the Hickory Room A meeting room at the Jasper Public Library. Those interested in running for a local election, as a delegate to the state convention on March 4th, or those wanting to learn more about joining the leadership of the Dubois County branch of the Indiana Libertarian Party are invited to join. In order to run for an elected seat, to become a delegate or to vote, you must be a paid member of the Libertarian Party of Indiana.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO