witzamfm.com
Clarence F. Nordhoff, age 88, of Celestine
Clarence F. Nordhoff, age 88, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Clarence was born in Celestine, Indiana, on February 18, 1934, to Frank G. and Philomena M. (Hasenour) Nordhoff. He married Verena H. Jochem on January 25, 1958, in St. Henry Catholic Church.
witzamfm.com
Margaret Esther Walton, 95, of Loogootee
Margaret Esther Walton, 95, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Parkview Village Christian Care in Odon, Indiana. She was born April 25, 1927 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Walter and Beatrice (Seals) Burch. Margie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church....
witzamfm.com
Corey Dwayne Ivey, 49, of Tell City, formerly of Shoals
Corey Dwayne Ivey, 49, of Tell City, formerly of Shoals, Indiana passed away on Tuesday January 31, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1973, in Bedford, Indiana to Charlotte (Williams) Mundy. Corey was of the Baptist Faith. He attended Shoals High School. Corey loved to spend...
witzamfm.com
Wilfred D. Meyer, age 96, of Otwell
Wilfred D. Meyer, age 96, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana. Wif was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on July 5, 1926, to William and Clara (Weisman) Meyer. He married, Henrietta Popp on June 9, 1948, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2001.
witzamfm.com
Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship Opportunities
Jasper- The Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering over $77,000 in scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15, 2023. For additional scholarship information or to apply, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving and click...
witzamfm.com
Arizona Man Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Brock Reckelhoff has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
witzamfm.com
Libertarian Party of Dubois County Annual Convention
Jasper- The Libertarian Party of Dubois County will host their annual convention tonight. The convention begins at 5:30pm est in the Hickory Room A meeting room at the Jasper Public Library. Those interested in running for a local election, as a delegate to the state convention on March 4th, or those wanting to learn more about joining the leadership of the Dubois County branch of the Indiana Libertarian Party are invited to join. In order to run for an elected seat, to become a delegate or to vote, you must be a paid member of the Libertarian Party of Indiana.
witzamfm.com
Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®
Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
witzamfm.com
February 1st Schools and Business Closings and Delays
Local Sources - Recent sleet and ice will impact schools and businesses again on Wednesday. School and Business Closings and Delays are brought to you by Krempp Lumber Company and Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR DELAY. Greater Jasper Schools. Northeast Dubois School Schools. Southeast Dubois Schools. Southwest...
