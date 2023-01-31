ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real News Network

Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M

Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$100M in adult scholarships going to Detroiters for job training, education: What to know

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told a packed auditorium and virtual audience late Monday how the city is spending $100 million in federal money to tackle joblessness and career training for Detroit residents. At his city charter-mandated meeting, Duggan highlighted various programs through Detroit at Work, an employment and training agency, where residents can enhance their math and reading skills, earn a GED or engage in a hybrid program to earn a paycheck doing on-site work while learning...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here. 
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit

A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

A look at Michigan charter schools

Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

GM employees get record setting profit sharing checks

DETROIT, MI — General Motors Co. said Tuesday it will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees in February. Approximately 42,300 eligible GM hourly workers will receive $12,750, according to the company’s financial results released Tuesday. Employees will see the bonus money in their Feb. 24 paychecks,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Councilmember proposing to ban cashless businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - A trip to the market is leading a Detroit city councilmember to propose a new ordinance. She says her experience at checkout left her confused when she pulled out her cash for a purchase, but her money wasn't accepted. "Your form of payment, we don't accept it," Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway said."That group of people is not going to be able to support your service or support your business. I was in that group."Whitfield-Calloway says she's drafting her first ordinance after her visit to Plum Market for lunch left a bad taste."You know I get my salad, I get my soup,...
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit

Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE

