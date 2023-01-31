Neighbors evacuated after longstanding SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed they were on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill Tuesday morning.

Police told WSB′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning a man barricaded himself inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone else is inside the home.

Police said the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The scene is less than half a mile from Sycamore Elementary School. Police said there was no danger to the school as they worked to end the standoff.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. WSB′s Darryn Moore spoke with a neighbor, who said police knocked on his door to evacuate him and his wife.

“There were some gunshots going on. Maybe about 20-30 shots went off. My neighbors called police and they told us to evacuate our homes,” Simuel Larry said. “So we had to evacuate and get out.”

Larry said they went over to the next neighborhood and waited to hear from police when they could return.

Brookhaven police were also at the house serving an unspecified warrant when the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Gwinnett police said their SWAT officers returned fire and it’s unclear if the suspect was hit.