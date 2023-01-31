ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Will Knicks fall short again to a contending team in O.G. Anunoby pursuit?

The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to give multiple first-round picks for O.G Anunoby. But missing in that The Athletic report and why Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor is which first-round picks the Knicks are offering. Perhaps it’s their collection of protected first-round picks from other teams. If...
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for OG Anunoby

We're now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder. A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
dallasexpress.com

Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons

Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raptors’ OG Anunoby Drawing Interest from Suns, Pacers, Pelicans, Knicks

Clearly, Anunoby has been drawing lots of buzz as opposing teams seem to believe the Raptors are open to making moves. That said, it’s been reported that Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto’s most likely trade candidate. (For instance, the Lakers have him on the radar, as we relayed here.)
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Center Orlando Robinson Out Thursday Against Knicks With Thumb Fracture

Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and and New York Knicks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. This marks as the fourth-latest into a season the teams will meet for the first time. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won nine of the last 11 overall against New York. The Heat are 64-66 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 35-29 in home games and 29-37 in road games.. For the Heat, Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) are questionable. For the Knicks, DeQuan Jeffries (G League) is out.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Knicks, Suns reportedly in trade hunt for Raptors star

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reportedly two of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the most sought-after players on the NBA trade market. The Knicks and Suns have had solid seasons, but it is fair to say both have performed below what they hoped for in 2022-23. The two teams have identical 27-25 records and reside in the seventh spot in the NBA standings for their respective conferences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

