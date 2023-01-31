ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNEM

Federal Reserve raises interest rates

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There was another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but a mortgage expert said it was expected and called it a positive sign. “So, the mortgage-backed securities market, it’s kind of like stocks. There’s prices paid for mortgages at different rates and...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Axios

Fed raises rates by a quarter point, notes lower inflation

The Federal Reserve slowed down its campaign of interest rate increases Wednesday, raising its target interest rate a quarter percentage point after months of more aggressive steps and signaled that more increases are ahead. Why it matters: The Fed raised interest rates at a breakneck pace last year as inflation...
Benzinga

Dollar, Yields Retreat as Investors Pile into Stocks Following Fed Rate Hike

(Thursday Market Open) Caution is napping for the moment. Yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting and press conference seemed to fuel sweet dreams for investors hoping for a so-called “soft landing,” and sent major indexes to five-month highs. This morning, “fear” indicators like bond yields, the dollar, and the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) enjoyed a bit of hibernation. Let’s see how long it lasts.
Reuters

Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need at least two more interest-rate hikes, lifting the benchmark rate to above 5%, to slow an unexpectedly strong labor market seen as contributing to high inflation.
investing.com

Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next

Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Market Reacts Positively as Fed Raises Interest Rate by 25 BPS

The Fed implemented its smallest interest rate rise since March 2022. The crypto market responded positively with Bitcoin price even breaching $24k mark. In its most recent meeting, the Federal Reserve Board decided to increase interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point. At this meeting, the Fed implemented its smallest interest rate rise since March 2022, signaling a moderation in the pace of its rapid tightening throughout 2022.
The Hill

Fed raises interest rates in smallest hike since March

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday at its first meeting of the year, its eighth straight rate hike since it began a program of tightening borrowing costs last year in an effort to bring down inflation. It’s the smallest rate hike since last March, coming off a 50 basis…
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Climb On OPEC+ Decision And Declining Dollar

After slipping earlier this week on doubts about the Fed’s rate hikes, crude oil prices reversed their losses on Wednesday, following an OPEC+ meeting that resulted in no change to production policy and a weaker U.S. currency. Doubts about the Fed’s next move ended on Wednesday when the U.S....

