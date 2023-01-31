Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
The FED Expected To Raise Interest Rates At First Meeting Of Year
This would mark the 8th consecutive hike from the Federal Reserve.
WNEM
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There was another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but a mortgage expert said it was expected and called it a positive sign. “So, the mortgage-backed securities market, it’s kind of like stocks. There’s prices paid for mortgages at different rates and...
Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?
Stocks jumped as market participants heard what they wanted to hear -- and ignored the rest.
There's a massive disconnect between markets and the Fed - and Jerome Powell's messaging could fall upon deaf ears
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. If the collapse of FTX has been the headline story over the last several months, it certainly feels like ChatGPT has taken the mantle for the near future. The bot's parent company took in $10 billion from Microsoft a couple of...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Jeremy Siegel Says Fed Could Lower Interest Rates In 2023, Powell Is 'Off Target'
Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, joins Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Thursday. While Siegel says Jerome Powell is off target on "a lot of things," he adds the Fed is slowly starting to "get it." On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve stepped up its...
Fed raises rates by a quarter point, notes lower inflation
The Federal Reserve slowed down its campaign of interest rate increases Wednesday, raising its target interest rate a quarter percentage point after months of more aggressive steps and signaled that more increases are ahead. Why it matters: The Fed raised interest rates at a breakneck pace last year as inflation...
Benzinga
Dollar, Yields Retreat as Investors Pile into Stocks Following Fed Rate Hike
(Thursday Market Open) Caution is napping for the moment. Yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting and press conference seemed to fuel sweet dreams for investors hoping for a so-called “soft landing,” and sent major indexes to five-month highs. This morning, “fear” indicators like bond yields, the dollar, and the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) enjoyed a bit of hibernation. Let’s see how long it lasts.
Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need at least two more interest-rate hikes, lifting the benchmark rate to above 5%, to slow an unexpectedly strong labor market seen as contributing to high inflation.
Central banks should stick to 'higher for longer' interest rate approach - IMF
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global central banks need to make clear to financial markets the probable need for interest rates to remain higher for longer in order to bring inflation sustainably back down to target and avoid a rebound in price pressures, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
investing.com
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Market Reacts Positively as Fed Raises Interest Rate by 25 BPS
The Fed implemented its smallest interest rate rise since March 2022. The crypto market responded positively with Bitcoin price even breaching $24k mark. In its most recent meeting, the Federal Reserve Board decided to increase interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point. At this meeting, the Fed implemented its smallest interest rate rise since March 2022, signaling a moderation in the pace of its rapid tightening throughout 2022.
Fed raises interest rates in smallest hike since March
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday at its first meeting of the year, its eighth straight rate hike since it began a program of tightening borrowing costs last year in an effort to bring down inflation. It’s the smallest rate hike since last March, coming off a 50 basis…
EXCLUSIVE: Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says There's Only One Indicator Left Standing Between The Federal Reserve And A Pause
Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel has been beating the drum on inflation in recent months, urging the Federal Reserve to cast aside lagging indicators. Now that consumer prices are coming down, he says there's only one indicator left standing between the Fed and a pause. "I did not expect...
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Climb On OPEC+ Decision And Declining Dollar
After slipping earlier this week on doubts about the Fed’s rate hikes, crude oil prices reversed their losses on Wednesday, following an OPEC+ meeting that resulted in no change to production policy and a weaker U.S. currency. Doubts about the Fed’s next move ended on Wednesday when the U.S....
Comments / 0