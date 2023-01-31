Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
NBC Los Angeles
Austin Butler Did Not Talk Like Elvis When Shooting ‘Dune 2,' Co-Star Says
Austin Butler's burning love for his "Elvis" accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now. According to "Dune" actor Dave Bautista, Butler does...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5M Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Love don't cost a thing, but the same can't be said for Jennifer López's mansion in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood. The property in the 1400 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, is up for sale. Designed by architect Samuel Marx, the mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible to duplicate," according to information listed on Redfin, a portal where the property has an initial value of $42.5 million.
