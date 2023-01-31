ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
NBC Los Angeles

Austin Butler Did Not Talk Like Elvis When Shooting ‘Dune 2,' Co-Star Says

Austin Butler's burning love for his "Elvis" accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now. According to "Dune" actor Dave Bautista, Butler does...
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5M Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood

Love don't cost a thing, but the same can't be said for Jennifer López's mansion in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood. The property in the 1400 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, is up for sale. Designed by architect Samuel Marx, the mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible to duplicate," according to information listed on Redfin, a portal where the property has an initial value of $42.5 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy