Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
When it Comes to Loans, This Organization Decided Character Trumps Credit Score

EDITOR’S NOTE: This sponsored content is paid for by the Center for Cultural Innovation (CCI), as part of its AmbitioUS initiative. This series explores how alternative economic models can empower artists and culture bearers, with an eye toward financial freedom and long-term sustainability. Sabrina Jones found the inspiration for...
BC Public Service Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $100K

One of Canada's Top 100 Employers has over 500 open job postings right now — and some of them pay seriously well. BC Public Service is filling positions across multiple departments, including Citizens' Services, education, Ministry of Forests and more. If you're thinking of changing up your career in...
Chainalysis to Dismiss 48 Employees, Prepares to Reorganize Structure

The layoff, which mostly targeted non-core personnel, is due to a decline in private sector demand. After a year of a prolonged crypto winter that’s seen former industry powerhouses lay off large swathes of their employees in a desperate bid to stay afloat, other firms are also feeling the squeeze, even if their MO does not depend on asset prices exclusively.
Workday cuts hundreds of jobs

The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce.  The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
