ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

CSM Inducts Students into Region’s Newest Chapter of Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society; Changes Business Pathway to Better Serve Students and Community

csmd.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csmd.edu

From Fine Arts Events to Valentine’s Day Celebrations, There’s A Lot to Love at CSM This February

CSM Theater Auditions: Fantastic Mr. Fox. Feb. 6, 8, and 9. 6 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Room 141. Please come prepared with a 30- to 60-second monologue from another children's show or a passage from a children's book. Roles are available for adults and children ages 7 and older. Performance dates are March 31, and April 1, 2, 7, and 8 and includes a 10 a.m. show on March 31.
LA PLATA, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders

Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
MARYLAND STATE
chantillynews.org

Principal leaves legacy of academic success, support

“Hey, Dr. Poole,” a student yells out after lunch, greeting the school’s principal, who waves back. Dr. Scott Poole is often found talking to students outside the cafeteria, working in his office or watching student sporting events. Since August 2017, Dr. Poole has served as the principal at...
CHANTILLY, VA
WUSA9

Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
WASHINGTON, DC
blueridgeleader.com

Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School

You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
LEESBURG, VA
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations

Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy