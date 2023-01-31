CSM Inducts Students into Region’s Newest Chapter of Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society; Changes Business Pathway to Better Serve Students and Community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
csmd.edu
From Fine Arts Events to Valentine’s Day Celebrations, There’s A Lot to Love at CSM This February
CSM Theater Auditions: Fantastic Mr. Fox. Feb. 6, 8, and 9. 6 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Room 141. Please come prepared with a 30- to 60-second monologue from another children's show or a passage from a children's book. Roles are available for adults and children ages 7 and older. Performance dates are March 31, and April 1, 2, 7, and 8 and includes a 10 a.m. show on March 31.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
Bay Net
Charles County Board Of Education Member Resigns, Vacancy To Fill
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County today announced the resignation of Board Member Cindy Coulby. In sharing her resignation with the Board, Coulby cited personal reasons behind her decision to vacate her seat on the Board representing Charles County District 1. “While I am...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Alexandria City High School placed on ‘secure the building’ status after threat
A threat to Alexandria City High School (ACHS) has put both the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses in a pseudo-lockdown called “secure the building” status. In a release, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) said the buildings were put in secure status at 11:45 a.m. after a threat was received by phone.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders
Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
Maryland school district educates kids on 'speciesism,’ oppression against plants, as part of BLM curriculum
A Maryland school district teaches a plan linked to Black Lives Matter that plants are oppressed and prompts students to identify "the places where they enjoy privilege."
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
chantillynews.org
Principal leaves legacy of academic success, support
“Hey, Dr. Poole,” a student yells out after lunch, greeting the school’s principal, who waves back. Dr. Scott Poole is often found talking to students outside the cafeteria, working in his office or watching student sporting events. Since August 2017, Dr. Poole has served as the principal at...
Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 1, at 12:34 p.m., Charles County Emergency Medical Services responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an overdose. Responders discovered a 14-year-old complaining of feeling ill after eating edibles that may have contained THC while at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A...
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence
(Updated on 02/03/23 at 11:55 a.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on...
fox5dc.com
MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations
Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
WJLA
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Comments / 0