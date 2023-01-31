Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Teases Feud And Possible Gimmick Overhaul
That could be different. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler and changing an appearance or character can be a big deal. Occasionally you will see someone get a complete character change, some of which can be quite the boost for a wrestler’s career. WWE is now teasing the possibility of a change, if a new storyline happens to go in the right way.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s In: Update On WWE’s Plans For Sami Zayn Going Forward
Stick to the plan. We are coming up on WrestleMania 39 and the show’s main event has already been set. After winning the men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes became the new #1 contender to Roman Reigns. Their title match has officially been set up, but there is a detail involving someone else on the roster. One other wrestler is rather popular at the moment, but WWE has made up its mind.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers
WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
wrestlingrumors.net
Tread Carefully: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Faces Backstage Heat Over Royal Rumble Tirade
He’s not like everyone else. There is no one quite like Brock Lesnar in the history of professional wrestling. With his amateur skills, mixed martial arts training and pure strength, Lesnar is not someone who can be duplicated. WWE knows this and has presented him as one of the biggest stars in the company’s history. That does not mean Lesnar is immune to criticism though and now he is in a bit of hot water.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Hints At The Return Of Winged Eagle WWE Title
Over the years, the prestigious WWE Championship belt has undergone many different designs, but none are more loved than the Winged Eagle design. The Winged Eagle WWE Title was active between 1988 to 1998, and was introduced by Hulk Hogan. The historic title was seen as a launching pad to superstardom.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
nodq.com
Your Time Is Now! | WWE 2K23 Official Gameplay Trailer
From WWE 2K: Your Time is Now! Here’s your first look at the debut of the fan-favorite and chaotic WarGames, which delivers 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, all while surrounded by a double-steel cage. Also check out our exhilarating match-ups between WWE Superstars and Legends including cover Superstar John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, “The Undertaker”, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.
Former WWE star Lanny Poffo passes away at 68 years old
Poffo's passing was revealed by Jim Duggan on Thursday.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Monday Night Raw Star Injured During Royal Rumble
It can happen to anyone. Injuries are one of the worst things to happen to a wrestler as you can see anyone get hurt at any time in any match. The question after that is what happens next, as you never know how long someone is going to be out of action. Another wrestler is hurt, but thankfully things might not be as serious as it can be in various other situations.
wrestlinginc.com
Young Bucks Respond To WWE Stars Naming Them As Dream Opponents
Is a future match between The Young Bucks and The New Day all but inevitable?. In response to Kofi Kingston admitting in a recent interview that he's been "wanting to have a match with The Young Bucks for a long time," the AEW EVPs tweeted that they, too, have been wanting to share the ring with the decorated WWE tag team.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Says The Elite “Were The Enemy” In NJPW Before Their Exit
Cody Rhodes has shared an interesting story about playing Shane McMahon’s theme song regularly prior to AEW launching. Things are good when you’re the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in 2023. Cody is getting ready for the biggest match of his life in two months when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and April 2nd. Cody earned that title shot after winning the WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday.
wrestlingrumors.net
Keep On Going: WWE Legend Announces New Deal With Company
He’ll be around. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them are very fondly remembered. This includes wrestlers who have been deemed WWE legends, many of which still make appearances with the company long after their careers are over. Now another legend has announced that he will be sticking with WWE for a rather long time to come.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Card: WWE Announces Another WrestleMania 39 Match
It’s a different kind of match. There are so many varieties of matches that a promotion can run that you almost never see a lot of them. Some will always pop up, such as No Holds Barred or a lumberjack match or a cage match, but occasionally something will come up that is brand new or at least not used very often. We might be seeing something like that again on a big stage.
Comments / 0