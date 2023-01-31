Read full article on original website
26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police
A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say. Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police. The collision occurred on the...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County
Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp. The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
Nottingham MD
Cromwell Bridge Road shut down due to crash
UPDATE: Westbound Cromwell Bridge Road has been opened. Eastbound Cromwell Bridge Road remains closed. ——— TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning crash on Cromwell Bridge Road. The crash was reported at just before 8 a.m. near the entrance to Loch Raven High School.
Nottingham MD
Pulaski Highway shut down due to crash with rescue
BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, TUESDAY morning crash on Pulaski Highway. The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. in the 5900-block of Route 40 near Rosedale. One person is trapped and rescuers are working to free them. Additional medic units are responding and Pulaski...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Couple Charged In Connection With Vacant Havre De Grace House Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
A local couple has been identified as suspects and implicated as the firebugs who allegedly set an expensive house fire in mid-November that has been under investigation for months. Baltimore County resident Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, are facing arson and other charges after...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Delays on Eastern Boulevard
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 30, 2023) – The Washington County Highway Department announces traffic delays are to be expected on Eastern Boulevard between Klick Way and 1331 Eastern Boulevard North due to tree removal. Please expect traffic delays from Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to Friday, February 3, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash
A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody
BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
WGAL
Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
Woman Fought For Life For Days After Being Struck By Car In Baltimore, Suspect Still At Large
Baltimore police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman last week, authorities say. Jessica Marie Tiller was reportedly struck by the vehicle around 8:41 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 25, in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Investigators say...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WBAL Radio
Vigil held for Baltimore mother who died after being caught in the crossfire of a gun battle
A young mother who died after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in West Baltimore last week was remembered last night. Mya Morton, 23, and her two young sons were in a car when gunfire erupted on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, killing a 43-year-old man. Morton tried to drive away but was shot and crashed her car. She died on Monday.
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot over two-day period in Baltimore
Police report multiple shootings in the city over the past two days. A 17-year-old boy on Argonne Drive near Havenwood walked into a local hospital seeking treatment just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shot in the hand and leg and walked to the hospital. A 24-year-old man was...
