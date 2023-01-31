Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
1 dead after Wednesday dog attack in Tucumcari
Update (4:14 p.m.) Officials from the New Mexico State Police provided more information regarding a Wednesday evening dog attack that led to the death of a Tucumcari resident. According to a news release, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office asked the New Mexico State Police’s investigation bureau to investigate the death of 64-year-old Stanley Hartt, a […]
abc7amarillo.com
Curry County first responder killed in 3 vehicle crash; 5 injured, including 2 kids
Lea County, NM — A Curry County first responder was killed in a three vehicle crash that injured five people, including two kids. According to New Mexico State Police, Melinda Kay Shaw, 58, of Melrose, New Mexico was killed Saturday night when the driver of the pickup she was riding in tried to cross US 82 in Lea County and was hit by two SUVs.
yournewsnm.com
MARSHALL MIDDLE SCHOOL TO TRANSITION TO 6TH GRADE ACADEMY
Clovis Municipal Schools sixth graders will be going to their own school this fall as the CMS school board voted 4 to 1 to approve the city’s Sixth Grade Academy. “The primary purpose of the Sixth Grade Academy is to create a learning environment designed to help all students successfully bridge from elementary to secondary school by implementing specific academic and social-emotional supports that facilitate a gradual and smooth transition into middle school and beyond,” CMS Superintendent Renee Russ said.
KFDA
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years after officials found woman beaten and strangled in home
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The jury has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after beating and keeping a woman in a home in Clovis. According the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, 32-year-old Fabian Vasquez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges. On June...
herefordharbinger.org
Hereford’s favorite stores to close due to online shopping
With online shopping becoming more utilized by today’s generation, physical stores like Greetings and Readings, JoAnn Fabrics, and Toys ¨R¨ Us are shutting down across the county because of a loss of profit. By 2026, 50,000-80,000 stores are set to close across the nation. These stores have...
New Mexico State Police releases more information on Wednesday bus crash
Officials with the New Mexico State Police released more information about Wednesday morning's school bus crash in Roosevelt County.
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years in prison after June 2022 incident
A Clovis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after recently pleading guilty to multiple charges after a June 2022 incident in Clovis.
Comments / 0