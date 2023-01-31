ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Wednesday dog attack in Tucumcari

Update (4:14 p.m.) Officials from the New Mexico State Police provided more information regarding a Wednesday evening dog attack that led to the death of a Tucumcari resident. According to a news release, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office asked the New Mexico State Police’s investigation bureau to investigate the death of 64-year-old Stanley Hartt, a […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
yournewsnm.com

MARSHALL MIDDLE SCHOOL TO TRANSITION TO 6TH GRADE ACADEMY

Clovis Municipal Schools sixth graders will be going to their own school this fall as the CMS school board voted 4 to 1 to approve the city’s Sixth Grade Academy. “The primary purpose of the Sixth Grade Academy is to create a learning environment designed to help all students successfully bridge from elementary to secondary school by implementing specific academic and social-emotional supports that facilitate a gradual and smooth transition into middle school and beyond,” CMS Superintendent Renee Russ said.
CLOVIS, NM
herefordharbinger.org

Hereford’s favorite stores to close due to online shopping

With online shopping becoming more utilized by today’s generation, physical stores like Greetings and Readings, JoAnn Fabrics, and Toys ¨R¨ Us are shutting down across the county because of a loss of profit. By 2026, 50,000-80,000 stores are set to close across the nation. These stores have...
HEREFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy