There Is Still Time to Participate in Loveland's Popular Valentine's Day TraditionColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Colorado city a 'best place to travel" in 2023, says Forbes
According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list. On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
9News
WATCH: Eaglecrest upsets Smoky Hill in a crosstown rivalry game
AURORA, Colo. — The Eaglecrest Raptors showed a lot of strength in their victory over crosstown rival Smoky Hill. Battling through an up-and-down season, they played an impressive complete game to upset the Buffs in their own gym 79-71. Watch the extended highlights above. Be sure to check back...
chatsports.com
JUCO All-American Isaiah Jatta’s hard work led him to Colorado
Isaiah Jatta wanted a better situation and there’s no doubt the timing was just right for him. A JUCO All-American at Snow College (Ephraim,UT), the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman has been a workhorse at every stop in his football journey, but he didn’t always get noticed for his efforts. It took consistency to keep him front and center with his hard work finally getting him to the next level.
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Once and for All: Does Colorado Elevation Get You Drunker Faster?
Since your very first sip of beer or liquor, Coloradoans have been conditioned to believe that the state's elevation affects how much you can drink or at least how quickly you're a little tipsy, as compared to other, lower places across the U.S. Article after article about Colorado tourism touts...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
