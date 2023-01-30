ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

OutThere Colorado

Colorado city a 'best place to travel" in 2023, says Forbes

According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list. On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
9News

WATCH: Eaglecrest upsets Smoky Hill in a crosstown rivalry game

AURORA, Colo. — The Eaglecrest Raptors showed a lot of strength in their victory over crosstown rival Smoky Hill. Battling through an up-and-down season, they played an impressive complete game to upset the Buffs in their own gym 79-71. Watch the extended highlights above. Be sure to check back...
chatsports.com

JUCO All-American Isaiah Jatta’s hard work led him to Colorado

Isaiah Jatta wanted a better situation and there’s no doubt the timing was just right for him. A JUCO All-American at Snow College (Ephraim,UT), the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman has been a workhorse at every stop in his football journey, but he didn’t always get noticed for his efforts. It took consistency to keep him front and center with his hard work finally getting him to the next level.
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence

I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
101.9 KING FM

ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

