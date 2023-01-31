Read full article on original website
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Samsung Galaxy S23 beats iPhone 14 in 7 key ways, says leaker
A prominent leaker compares the Samsung’s Galaxy S23 to the iPhone 14, citing 7 areas where Samsung’s phone could beat Apple to the punch. We evaluate to see which phone could offer more value for $799.
Phone Arena
Apple adjusts the trade-values of many products, including the iPhone 13
Apple is not particularly known for its generosity. This would not be a big problem by itself, but, when coupled together with the fact that the Cupertino company’s devices are notoriously expensive, can sting. One way users can save on a new Apple product is by trading in their...
What can we expect from the iPhone 15?
KSNF/KODE — The iPhone 15 isn’t expected to debut for another nine months at the earliest, but there’s already been a fair number of rumors and leaks for the next batch of iPhones. For example, it looks as though Apple will finally embrace USB-C charging and ditch the Lightning port. And we may see an […]
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy S23 release date and what to know
Samsung on Wednesday is expected to unveil the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy S23 lineup. The new flagship phones should be announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, which is taking place live in San Francisco. Samsung will also livestream Unpacked on its website and at YouTube. The event...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 proves Samsung has huge crush on iPhone after years of anti-Apple propaganda
The new Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are less than two weeks from being officially unveiled now (February 1, save the date), and to no one’s surprise, we keep receiving newly-leaked, official-looking renders of the phones. Well, one of those official-looking renders seems to have sparked what phone...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Samsung's next big thing(s) are finally here, and according to T-Mobile, the best place to get a Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra from is, you've guessed it, T-Mobile. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" is backing what might seem like a generic and largely meaningless claim with a number of very interesting propositions, including an unusually simple and straightforward free flagship deal and the prospect of 16 percent higher 5G speeds on average than on other networks.
Phone Arena
Samsung's latest report doesn't bode well for the immediate success of the Galaxy S23 line
Just days away from introducing its new 2023 flagship line, Samsung reported a sharp drop in profits for the fourth quarter of 2022. The South Korean-based company said, "The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown." The current quarter is also not looking too good for the company as it expects factory utilization rates in the semiconductor business to decline leading to another drop in profits for Q1 of 2023.
Phone Arena
MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone
The global market for foldable phones will soon welcome a new addition: the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek and lightweight foldable was officially announced in China back in November last year with some cool specs and a great design. Now, about a month before one of the biggest events in...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Phone Arena
Google plans to tackle ChatGPT with its own Apprentice Bard
The amazing ChatGPT language AI is everywhere these days! People use it to write articles (this one may or may not have been written by the bot, ha!), compose songs, invent new recipes, solve mathematical equations, and, most importantly, get information on every topic imaginable. Sounds familiar? That's what Google...
Report: iPad won’t fold in 2024, but a foldable MacBook could launch in 2025
Rumors about Apple planning to enter the foldable market aren’t new. We have already heard about a foldable iPhone, a foldable iPad, and even a hybrid foldable iPad/Mac. After analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said early this week that Apple was working on a foldable iPad, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman and display analyst Ross Young debunked this possibility.
Phone Arena
Samsung SmartThings gets support for Matter on iOS too
You’ve probably seen the name Matter pop up every once in a while, and there's a good reason for it. Matter is a smart home protocol which helps all sorts of smart home devices play nice with each other, so you can have more freedom when creating your setup.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra preorders are active and you can immediately score an extra store credit with our links below, on top of the free 512GB storage upgrade and great trade-in offers. Not only that, but T-Mobile and AT&T are knocking $1000 off the amazing Galaxy S23 Ultra if you get a carrier model via Samsung, too, so you can get the exclusive S23 preorder bonuses like Blue, Red, Lime, and Graphite colors with your Verizon S23 series phone, too!
Phone Arena
The Oppo Find X6 may be the next phone with a 1-inch camera sensor
That’s the Oppo Find N2 on the cover image, for illustrative purposes. Okay, so Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is the talk of the town. We’re all excited to see the next series of Galaxy S23 flagships, but other upcoming phones exist too. And it’s always noteworthy when said phones are rumored to have 1” sensors to juxtapose the Galaxy S23’s approach to phone cameras.
Phone Arena
Top analyst says Apple will limit which iPhone models get a periscope camera
TF International's crystal ball-wielding analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disseminated multiple tweets today telling us to expect Apple to continue limiting the iPhone's periscope camera to its top-of-the-line iPhone in 2024. This year. Apple will debut its first periscope camera with the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max. In other words, the periscope camera...
Phone Arena
There are some good reasons why the Galaxy S23 line doesn't offer satellite connectivity
Apple offers it on the iPhone 14 line. Huawei was actually the first to offer this on last year's Mate 50 Pro. But Samsung failed to include this with the just unveiled Galaxy S23 series. What we're writing about here is the ability to use satellite connectivity if an emergency strikes in an area not served by cellular or Wi-Fi services.
