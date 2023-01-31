Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
New York business groups fret budget impact
Payroll taxes for companies in the New York City area would rise and the minimum wage would increase alongside inflation as part of the $227 billion budget plan advanced Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The proposal has business organizations in the state on edge as the economy remains on potentially...
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023
Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
southarkansassun.com
New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents
New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
New York facing state government workforce crisis as retirements soar
Albany, N.Y. — The executive budget proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul would invest more than $18 million in programs intended to boost the state government’s lagging workforce as key agencies face a looming shortage of more than 12,500 workers. More than 26 percent of the state government workforce...
Personal income taxes to remain the same in NY; here’s why
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul was proud to announce Wednesday that personal income taxes will not be increasing in fiscal year 2024. The governor outlined the state’s $227 billion executive budget for FY 2024, highlighting its economic benefits for New Yorkers. “I’m committed to doing everything in...
nystateofpolitics.com
Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost
Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
Comptroller warns NY debt will jump 42% by 2027, calls for reform
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s debt is expected to jump 42 percent over the next five years, an increase that potentially places the state on shaky financial ground and could unfairly burden taxpayers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the state comptroller’s office — a day before Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to unveil her executive budget.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
utilitydive.com
Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans
Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
How NY Gov. Hochul’s budget could mean a wage increase for you
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s minimum wage is already higher than the federal rate, but it could go up even higher under a plan explained in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal. She presented her plans Wednesday for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes indexing the minimum wage to inflation. During her January State of […]
Court strikes another major blow to New York’s cannabis rollout
A federal judge denied motions to drop an injunction that bars New York from issuing conditional dispensary licenses in five regions, extending uncertainty surrounding the program in particular, and state cannabis markets in general. The Tuesday decision is the latest action in a lawsuit filed against the state by Variscite...
Judge rejects motion to allow for the distribution of cannabis licenses in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustration continues for Western New Yorkers in the cannabis industry who are going to have to continue to wait until the first adult-retail cannabis dispensary is opened in the region after a judge dismissed a motion to allow the distribution of these licenses in the area, leaving all in the Western New York industry in limbo.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul wants to create new state office for semiconductor industry
Gov. Kathy Hochul in her executive budget proposal Wednesday laid out a plan to create the first-ever Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration following the announcement last fall that computer memory chip specialist Micron plans to invest $100 billion in Central New York. The goal, Hochul said, is to...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York sportsbooks urge lower mobile betting tax rate
ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York became the largest mobile sports betting market in the country last year, generating $16.5 billion and a projected tax revenue of more than $900 million, largely for education. However, state Senate Gaming Committee Chair Joseph Addabbo at a joint public hearing Tuesday warned the state...
cityandstateny.com
Could New York lead in movement for reparations?
After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have increased. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York comptroller on borrowing: We want to give power back to voters
If New York state had a credit card, it would owe $61.9 billion. Not only does New York state carry more debt than every state other than California, but 97% of that debt comes from back-door borrowing, which is borrowing that voters didn’t approve. While the Legislature has addressed...
NY’s senior tax breaks just got even more confusing, seniors likely to lose out this year
Under a new state law, seniors who make less than $50,000 a year can cut their property taxes in half. But only if they live in a county, town, village or school district that decides to take the state up on the new higher income limit by March 1. The...
NY Gov. Hochul’s $227B budget plan: Money for asylum-seekers, schools, MTA and more
Governor Kathy Hochul makes announcement of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center will be completed in October 2022, two years ahead of schedule and on budget. The Democratic governor’s spending plan answered lingering questions about corporate taxes and how she would fund the MTA. [ more › ]
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is it legal to charge a credit card fee during a transaction?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about whether businesses can charge you more for using credit instead of cash. The next time you buy something with a credit card, pay extra attention to your total. At some businesses, you might notice that your total is different with a card than if you had used cash. This price difference is nothing new, and it is legal here under one condition.
