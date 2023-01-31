ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

nystateofpolitics.com

New York business groups fret budget impact

Payroll taxes for companies in the New York City area would rise and the minimum wage would increase alongside inflation as part of the $227 billion budget plan advanced Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The proposal has business organizations in the state on edge as the economy remains on potentially...
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
southarkansassun.com

New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents

New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
The Staten Island Advance

Personal income taxes to remain the same in NY; here’s why

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul was proud to announce Wednesday that personal income taxes will not be increasing in fiscal year 2024. The governor outlined the state’s $227 billion executive budget for FY 2024, highlighting its economic benefits for New Yorkers. “I’m committed to doing everything in...
nystateofpolitics.com

Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
Syracuse.com

Comptroller warns NY debt will jump 42% by 2027, calls for reform

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s debt is expected to jump 42 percent over the next five years, an increase that potentially places the state on shaky financial ground and could unfairly burden taxpayers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the state comptroller’s office — a day before Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to unveil her executive budget.
utilitydive.com

Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
Aneka Duncan

One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans

Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
PIX11

How NY Gov. Hochul’s budget could mean a wage increase for you

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s minimum wage is already higher than the federal rate, but it could go up even higher under a plan explained in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal.  She presented her plans Wednesday for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes indexing the minimum wage to inflation. During her January State of […]
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul wants to create new state office for semiconductor industry

Gov. Kathy Hochul in her executive budget proposal Wednesday laid out a plan to create the first-ever Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration following the announcement last fall that computer memory chip specialist Micron plans to invest $100 billion in Central New York. The goal, Hochul said, is to...
nystateofpolitics.com

New York sportsbooks urge lower mobile betting tax rate

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York became the largest mobile sports betting market in the country last year, generating $16.5 billion and a projected tax revenue of more than $900 million, largely for education. However, state Senate Gaming Committee Chair Joseph Addabbo at a joint public hearing Tuesday warned the state...
cityandstateny.com

Could New York lead in movement for reparations?

After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have increased. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is it legal to charge a credit card fee during a transaction?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about whether businesses can charge you more for using credit instead of cash. The next time you buy something with a credit card, pay extra attention to your total. At some businesses, you might notice that your total is different with a card than if you had used cash. This price difference is nothing new, and it is legal here under one condition.

