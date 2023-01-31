Read full article on original website
NY Governor vetoes changes to wrongful death law
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have allowed wrongful death lawsuits to include claims for emotional damage, a change that could have led to much bigger payouts for fatal accidents and deadly medical errors. The bill, which had strong bipartisan support when...
Gov. Hochul To Spend Almost $500 Million To Fight Gun Violence In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has included a hefty chunk of change in her 2024 budget to battle gun violence in New York State. It's no secret that New York, just like most of the rest of America, has a problem with guns. We have seen multiple mass shootings around the country in the past few weeks and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Kids are getting their hands on guns and shooting teachers, classmates, relatives, and friends. I hate to say it, but it seems like Americans are becoming numb to gun violence and the destruction it causes to communities and families.
State will fund Cuomo’s private counsel in ‘Trooper 1′ lawsuit
Albany, N.Y. — The New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday notified a state Supreme Court justice that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will have private counsel paid by the state in his defense of a lawsuit filed by a State Police investigator who accused him of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching her.
Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
Analysis: Economic worries in New York budget background
These are flush times for New York state with an $8.7 billion surplus expected by the end of March, when the fiscal year starts anew. It's enabled Gov. Kathy Hochul, now entering her first full term after winning her election last year, to significantly increase education aid, potentially for two years in a row.
New York lawmakers advance measure to seal criminal records
A bill that would seal many criminal records in New York has advanced through a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday, but its fate this session in Albany remains up in the air. Lawmakers on the state Senate Codes Committee approved the measure, known by its supporters as...
Hochul’s budget proposal allocates $337M to stem gun violence
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal will include allocating more than $337 million to fund programs that are intended to help stem gun violence, including youth employment and gang prevention programs. The governor’s spending proposal, which would increase overall spending by more than $110 million...
New York State Senate considering laws to make limos safer
NEW YORK -- The New York State Senate is considering laws to make limousines safer.It comes after a limo crash in upstate New York left 20 people dead in 2018.RELATED STORY: Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20Proposals include creating a safety rating system to line up with federal guidelines.Lawmakers also want stretch limos retired after 350,000 miles or 10 years.Another bill would equip limos with emergency tools, such as window break equipment and fire extinguishers.They also want rollover protection devices to be required.
Hochul wants expanded data collection of gun crimes in New York
The State Police would be tasked with collecting a wide swath of data on shootings in New York under a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget. If adopted, the measure would greatly expand the state's collection of gun violence data as Hochul seeks to address a rise in crime and shootings in New York over the last several years.
Court strikes another major blow to New York’s cannabis rollout
A federal judge denied motions to drop an injunction that bars New York from issuing conditional dispensary licenses in five regions, extending uncertainty surrounding the program in particular, and state cannabis markets in general. The Tuesday decision is the latest action in a lawsuit filed against the state by Variscite...
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost
Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023
Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
Governor Hochul vetoes ‘Grieving Families Act,’ cites impact on economy
Lawmakers who wrote the bill say that the current law only awards compensation for pecuniary losses and that the law doesn't recognize non-married couples.
Opposition begins to Hochul's charter school plan
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to expand charter schools in New York by eliminating regional caps and adding more slots for students. It's a move that's already meeting opposition from Hochul's fellow Democrats in the state Legislature. Hochul's charter school plan contained in her $227 billion state budget plan touches on...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Hochul: Exempt medical malpractice in wrongful death expansion
A proposed compromise by Gov. Kathy Hochul to exempt medical malpractice claims in a measure that is meant to expand New York's wrongful death statute was rejected by state lawmakers hours after it was floated. Hochul made the 11th hour proposal to what has been a hotly contested measure that...
Judge Rules New York Should Foot Cuomo Legal Bills in Harassment Suit
A Manhattan Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York should foot the legal bills for former Governor Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shlomo Hagler ruled that the state of New York should fund former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal defense bills in an ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.
Oneida County DA Suggests NY Discovery Law Changes
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The impact that New York’s Discovery Law has had on the criminal justice system, recruitment, and retention has been highlighted in a recent study by the Manhattan Institute. Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara, shares his thoughts on the findings. “I think the report’s...
