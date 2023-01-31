Read full article on original website
Air Arabia Maroc Adds Fez – Weeze Route in March 2023
Air Arabia Maroc in March 2023 plans to add new service to Germany, as the airline schedules Fez – Weeze route on 02MAR23. Airbus A320 aircraft initially will operate 1 weekly flight, increasing to 2 weekly for the period of 23JUN23 – 08SEP23. 3O236 FEZ1240 – 1700NRN 320...
Aeromexico announces first direct flight connecting Mexico City's newest airport to Houston
The Mexican airline's latest route will be the first direct flight from Mexico City's newest airport to the U.S.
Baby abandoned at Tel Aviv airport as parents attempted to board flight: officials
An infant was abandoned at a Tel Aviv airport by his parents, who tried to board their flight to Belgium without him after they failed to purchase a ticket for the child, authorities said. The unnamed parents, who both held Belgian passports, had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Tuesday with their baby, planning to board a Ryanair flight to Brussels, the Israeli Airport Authority told local Channel 12. But according to officials, the family arrived at Terminal 1 late, after the check-in counter had closed, and the parents were either unable or unwilling to buy a ticket for...
Cruise passengers kicked off ship and told to go home early due to ‘technical issue with catering’
A Caribbean cruise run by Tui has been brought to an abrupt halt – with passengers told to leave the ship and fly home early after what the firm says is “a technical issue with our catering facilities”.David and Maria Hitchcock from Ormskirk were on a fortnight’s voyage aboard Marella Discovery 2 – comprising a pair of one-week back-to-back cruises – as part of his 60th birthday celebrations.Six days in, they were told the first part, “Flavours of the Caribbean,” had been curtailed and was returning to its winter home port of Montego Bay “due to food issues”.The second part,...
Air Europa Express 737-800 NS23 Network – 29JAN23
The following is Air Europa Express’ planned Boeing 737-800 network, operating for Air Europa during Northern summer 2023 season, between 26MAR23 and 28OCT23, as of 29JAN23. Routes not listed below may also see Air Europa Express 737 operating based on operational need. Madrid – Alghero 01JUL23 – 02SEP23...
Air Europa Adds One-time Boeing 787 London Gatwick Flight in Feb 2023
Air Europa in early-February 2023 schedules one-time Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Madrid – London Gatwick route, operating as morning UX1013/1014 flights. Planned operational schedule as follows. UX1013 MAD0735 – 0900LGW 787 09FEB23. UX1014 LGW1000 – 1330MAD 787 09FEB23.
Icelandair Adds Scheduled Chania Service in NS23
Icelandair in Northern summer 2023 season plans to offer regular scheduled service on Reykjavik Keflavik – Chania route, instead of previously served under scheduled charter basis. The regular flight will see Boeing 757-200 operates once weekly, from 26MAY23 to 29SEP23. FI572 KEF0900 – 1745CHQ 75W 5. FI573 CHQ1845...
Cathay Pacific Resumes Wenzhou Service in late-Feb 2023
Cathay Pacific in late-February 2023 plans to resume Hong Kong – Wenzhou service, as the airline schedules its new Airbus A321neo aircraft operation on this route. From 20FEB23 to 25MAR23, this route is scheduled 3 times weekly. CX384 HKG0820 – 1010WNZ 32Q 1. CX396 HKG1650 – 1845WNZ 32Q...
Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row
PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market.
Aeromexico NS23 Domestic Routes Resumption Summary – 31JAN23
Aeromexico in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume 4 domestic routes from Mexico City, operated by Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190 aircraft. General operation overview as follows. Mexico City – Ciudad Victoria eff 27MAR23 5 weekly E190 (Last served until March 2010) Mexico City – Colima. eff 26MAR23...
Parents Allegedly Abandon Baby at Check-In Desk After Being Asked to Pay For Ticket at Tel Aviv Airport
Two Belgian parents allegedly abandoned their baby at a check-in desk at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday morning after they were asked to pay an additional fee by the airline for their child to travel with them. Local media reports claim the parents refused to pay...
This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht
While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year. SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure. Your home for the week,...
US News and World Report
Mexico Reaches Deal With Airlines on Cargo Transfer to New Airport, President Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government and some airlines have reached an agreement to move cargo operations to a new airport on the outskirts of Mexico City to ease congestion at its main hub, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador said earlier this month cargo...
Cargo airlines have until July to move flights from Mexico's capital airport
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cargo airlines operating out of Mexico's busiest airport will have until July to leave the hub, a decree published in the country's national gazette Thursday evening said.
freightwaves.com
Sloths die of cold exposure on Qatar Airways jet in Belgium
Belgian authorities are investigating the deaths of three sloths on a Qatar Airways plane that was trapped by a snowstorm during a refueling stop at Liege Airport, demonstrating again the challenges associated with transporting live animals by air. In an incident last year, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) mishandled a...
Seabourn's Newest Ultra-luxe Expedition Ship Launches This Summer — Here's Where It's Sailing
Seabourn Pursuit will sail Mediterranean, transatlantic, and Caribbean itineraries before its official launch this fall.
Parents late to their flight at an Israeli airport left their baby at check-in and raced away to try to get on board, Israeli authorities say
"All the workers were in shock. We have never seen anything like that. We didn't believe what we were seeing," a Ryanair staffer told local media.
