I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
NBC Philadelphia
Mom of Six Boys Had Her 7th Baby in the Toilet, and It Was Caught on Camera
Ariel Tyson was planning for a home water birth — and she got one. Sort of. “Caught my 9 lb baby by myself over the toilet after a 50 min labor," Ariel captioned a now-viral TikTok video, in part. In the clip, Ariel, 35, is seen looking up at...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
intheknow.com
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her
Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Woman reveals she was left terrified after a spider bite saw her hand 'double its size'
Anya Cantrell, 20, Southampton, was initially unbothered when she found a bite mark on her hand, but as time went on it worsened until she had to have an emergency operation.
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
2 Bobcats Caught Lurking Outside Of Texas Home & Didn't Leave For Days
"I was terrified to go outside and didn't leave my house."
Terrified woman gets caught in Georgia tornado while driving on road
Stephanie Dubberly was caught in an EF-3 tornado in Griffin Georgia last week. She could be heard desperately trying to decide what to do in the video.
msn.com
A woman tried to film a TikTok gender reveal with her partner. Then she remembered he was colorblind.
At 25 weeks pregnant, London-based TikToker Jenna Cowan filmed a "gender reveal" video with her boyfriend. Unfortunately, according to her caption, she remembered only after the confetti popped that he was colorblind. In the January 6 video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times, Cowan's boyfriend twisted a confetti sprayer,...
Deputies Search For Florida Mother Accused of Abandoning Hour-Old Newborn In The Woods With Placenta Still Attached
A family in the area saved the newborn after hearing her cry in the woods by their home. "She’s as beautiful as an angel; it’s by the grace of God she’s not dead," a Polk County Sheriff said. Florida sheriff’s deputies are still trying to identify the...
No mother should hear her child call her name as his life is being beaten from his body—ever
“For a mother to know that their child was calling them in their need, and I wasn’t there for him. Do you know how I feel right now?"
