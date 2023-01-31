Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
Update: All local schools staying closed Friday
School districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
Shorthorn
City of Arlington enacts winter weather measures
As ice continues to blanket the ground into Wednesday, Arlington has enacted various measures to ensure residents’ safety. The weather is expected to get worse with on-and-off sleet and freezing drizzle, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist. Temperatures won’t get better until Thursday. “We’re going to be...
Black ice and freezing fog: Dangerous driving conditions possible Friday morning
DALLAS — All winter weather warnings have expired for North Texas. Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is still impacting areas of North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area through Friday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'
Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
WFAA
DFW ice storm: When will the freezing rain end?
WFAA meteorologists say the rain could return to normal overnight Wednesday. Until then, the wintry weather cou.
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
Deliveries during winter storm: Here's how major package services are handling icy conditions in DFW
DALLAS — Were you expecting a package this week? Then you should probably expect to wait a bit longer than usual. The North Texas area is continuing to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways, amid a winter storm moving through the region. Freezing rain and sleet have been the culprits of icy roads that have led to closures, heavy traffic and crashes.
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
fox4news.com
Icy roads cause traffic headaches in Denton
Denton County was in the bullseye from Monday’s first round of winter weather. Freezing rain transitioned to sleet, and it pounded the Denton area for hours.
fox4news.com
TxDOT Fort Worth District gives an update on road conditions
The Texas Department of Transportation's crews in Fort Worth will be working long hours to clear the roads. Good Day talked to Val Lopez with TxDOT in Fort Worth about how the pre-treated roads are holding up and where the sand trucks are being used. Plus, it'll soon be time to bring out the plows.
WFAA
DFW ICE STORM: Are we finally melting?
WFAA's Megan Mitchell had an update from Fort Worth, where some of the ice was turning to slush. Here's what we're seeing.
WFAA
Dallas winter storm: Stunning downtown drone footage
Downtown Dallas looked like a snow globe -- but it was just ice and sleet. Here's a drone look via Marc Istook.
fortworthreport.org
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
news4sanantonio.com
Did you hear it? Thunder sleet rumbles across North Texas
You have probably heard of thunder snow, but what about thunder sleet?. The rare phenomenon, some say even rarer than thunder snow, happened Tuesday morning in Fort Worth. There have been multiple reports of thunder sleet across North Texas Tuesday as day two of the ongoing winter storm brings more sleet, freezing rain, and snow across parts of the lone star state.
Major events at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden 2023
Romaine calm — these upcoming garden events will knock your stalks off.
