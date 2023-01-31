Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
3 orphaned moose calves from Alaska settle into their permanent Washington home
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington. Stephanie Bogle is an Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist and the Orphaned Animal Coordinator for the State of Alaska. She gave a preface on what to do when coming across a...
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Anchorage vs. Alaska
On Monday I watched the Senate Resources Committee talk about natural gas. Apparently, there’s fucking loads of the stuff. I sort of knew this intrinsically, through cultural osmosis, having lived in Alaska my whole life, but having the Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Boyle talk about trillions of cubic feet of natural gas swirling around under Cook Inlet put the whole thing into perspective for me.
alaskasnewssource.com
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead.
alaskasnewssource.com
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
thealaska100.com
The 907: What’s for lunch, Anchorage?
When it comes to lunch spots in Anchorage, there are a few local restaurants we find ourselves ordering from again and again. 1. Sweet Caribou: When it comes to salad delivery, you really can’t go wrong here. 2. Urban Greens: Want to sink your teeth into a delicious sandwich?...
lazytrips.com
Is the Drive from Anchorage to Seward Dangerous?
Positioned on an inlet on the Kenai Peninsula, by the glistening waters of Resurrection Bay, Seward is one of Alaska's most popular tourist destinations and serves as the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. It's easy to see why the two and a half hour drive from Anchorage to Seward is a tempting prospect for those visiting Alaska. But is it dangerous?
alaskamagazine.com
Keeping an Alaskan Tradition
Half a century after Helen Nienhueser published the popular guidebook 55 Ways to the Wilderness in Southcentral Alaska, her son and granddaughter have released a revamped and expanded trail guide to hiking, biking, paddling, skiing, and skating in the mountains and rivers around Anchorage, from the Kenai Peninsula to Mat-Su valley to the Copper River basin. In their new book, Alaska Adventure 55 Ways, authors John Wolfe Jr. and Rebecca Wolfe celebrate Alaska’s wilderness and their family tradition of being out in it.
Revak jumps to Peltola team to become state director
Former State Sen. Josh Revak, who ran for Congress last year as a Republican but didn’t place in the final four and ultimately dropped from the race, has been hired by Rep. Mary Peltola as her Alaska state director. He will be based in Anchorage but his position will allow him to travel widely across the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
police1.com
Correctional Officer 2 (SW23.02B)
Alaska Department Of Corrections - Anchorage, Alaska. Are you looking to expand your current experience in corrections and/or law enforcement?. Want a job that's challenging and rewarding at the same time?. The Department of Corrections is recruiting for multiple Correctional Officer 2 positions. This is a continuous recruitment posting, if...
School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska
Alaska’s coastlines are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand. In the Ocean Guardian School Program, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partners […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
APD says body cameras are coming, but aren’t sure when
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last Friday was filled with emotions for Celeste Hodge Growden as she sat in her living room anticipating the release of police body camera footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by Memphis police officers in early January. “I’m kind...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 Alaskans nominated for James Beard awards
On Thursday around 50 bus drivers, attendants, and monitors staged a practice picket outside Durham’s bus yard in Palmer. The group waved signs and cheered on buses sounding their horns in solidarity. A fresh cohort of future Anchorage firefighters are beginning their Fire Academy experience. One dead after early-morning...
kinyradio.com
Bus drivers strike in Alaska’s 2nd-largest school district
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Bus drivers in Alaska's second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Chugiak’s Peterson, Grace Christian’s Sliwinski named Alaska Gatorade Players of the Year in Cross-Country Running
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While many cross-country runners are strapping on the skis this time of the year, the coveted Gatorade Player of the Year awards for cross-country running have been announced. Chugiak’s Campbell Peterson. It is rare to see what Chugiak standout Campbell Peterson accomplished during the fall...
Dark money group weaponizes Demboski resignation letter, sends edited version to Anchorage voters
The dark money group known as the 907 Initiative, headed up by a former Anchorage Daily News reporter, has gone on an offensive against Mayor Dave Bronson again. The group has a massive radio ad buy and is mailing out an edited version of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s resignation letter, in which she makes numerous accusations about improper contracts being signed by the city.
ktoo.org
Three Alaska chefs, restaurateur nominated for James Beard awards
Three Alaska chefs and one restaurant owner have been nominated for James Beard Awards, considered a top honor in the food world. Laile Fairbairn of Locally Grown Restaurants was named as a semifinalist for restaurateur of the year for the outstanding restaurateur award in a field that includes other nominees from across the United States.
F is for free speech, unless you’re a bar in Anchorage, in which case trolls will try to destroy you
F Street Station, a popular watering hole in downtown Anchorage, is being dragged through the proverbial mud by radical leftists on social media this week, after the bar management posted a clever and brutally honest comment on the company’s well-known comment chalkboard:. “We now live in a world where...
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Closer than history shows, ACS runs Alaska winning streak to 107 games with 62-49 win over Wasilla
By this time next year, Sayvia Sellers should be roaming the University of Washington campus in Seattle as a college freshman. It’s likely the Anchorage Christian School girls basketball program also looks quite different, recently announced new name and all. Regardless of future anticipated changes, the Lions’ current dominance...
