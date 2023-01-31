Read full article on original website
Two Days Away From The Business and Lifestyle Expo With 27 Local Businesses
We are two days away from the Business and Lifestyle Expo at the Washington Conservation Club, sponsored by the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and WAMW and WRZR. The doors open at 9 a.m. with 27 vendors offering a variety of products and services for you to check out and register for some great prizes, including our grand prize, according to Chamber Director Joe Morris…
Aging Successfully in Daviess County Kicks Off Tuesday With New WISE Program
The Aging Successfully in Daviess County Program kicks off Tuesday. According to Sarah Searl of Daviess Community Hospital, a new program called WISE will begin on Tuesday at the Towers and Jamestown Square. Kaylee Bynum describes what WISE stands for and what the program will offer…. The program starts Tuesday,...
Chamber of Commerce After Hours Networking Event TOMORROW
The Daviess County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another Chamber After Hours event tomorrow from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Destination Yachts on Troy Road in Washington. Chamber After Hours is a casual way to meet with fellow business owners over drinks, talk, and brainstorm with one another. Robert Gutierrez with Destination Yachts says they are excited to once again host this event…
WAMW Community Challenge – $1500 Match From WAMW For United Way
WAMW has issued a challenge to businesses and families in Daviess County. We are offering a $1500 match if we can raise $1500 from the community. The executive director of the United Way, Zella Taylor, says that many great donors have stepped up as always, but contributions are currently down for the new campaign…
Daviess County Health Department Hosting Baby Day Today For New Mothers
The Daviess County Health Department is hosting a baby day for new moms today and tomorrow at the Health Department in the Courthouse Annex in Washington. According to Health Nurse Kathy Sullender, it’s all about the baby and mom, with lots of giveaways and a chance to catch up on immunizations…
Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora
Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
Purdue Extension and 4-H Director Jane Ann Beard Announces Retirement After 44 Years
A long-time Purdue Extension educator and 4-H youth director is stepping down after 44 years working in the office and serving Daviess County 4-H. Jane Ann Beard announced to the board that she would be retiring, and today she officially begins retirement. Beard said it has been an honor to serve with 4-H members, families, and volunteers for the past four decades, and she will always treasure the friendships and the memories that she made along the way. She also expressed a big thank you to the community for its support. Beard’s official last day was yesterday. She will be missed, and the board will have big shoes to fill in her place. On behalf of WAMW, we want to wish Jane Ann all the best and thank her for all she has done for the community.
Nathan Rihm Named the New Park Director of West Boggs Park
A new park director has been selected to replace Jameson Hibbs as the superintendent at West Boggs Park. The board chose Dubois County native Nathan Rihm to be the new park director after a year-long search. Rihm holds a degree from Indiana State in earth and environmental science. He has...
Beverly Ann Charles
Beverly Ann Charles, 82, of Bicknell, Indiana went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023. Beverly was born on March 14, 1940 in Francisco, Indiana to the late Ethel LaVerne and Kenneth Heironimus. Beverly was a caring and devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed reading books, playing with her dogs Griffen and Tucker, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and a member of Mariah Creek Christian Church.
Margaret A. Vieck
Margaret A. Vieck, 69, of Vincennes, Indiana passed from this life on Monday January 30, 2023. She loved her Faith, Family, and Friends.0 She was born April 12, 1953. She was raised by her mom Alma Myers, Grandma Fern Myers, and her Uncle Jerry Goffinet. Her father was Lewis Myers.
Margaret Esther Walton
Margaret Esther Walton, 95, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Parkview Village Christian Care in Odon, Indiana. She was born April 25, 1927 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Walter and Beatrice (Seals) Burch. Margie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church....
Loogootee High School Musical Gettin’ In The Know Preview
This weekend on Gettin’ in the Know with Greg Bateman on WRZR, we will learn more about the Loogootee High School Musical coming in March. Director Lindsay Walton tells us about the preparations that are going into the musical Bye, Bye Birdie…. According to Walton, the success of Mama...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
