Boston, MA

NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet

The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman. Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds. “I’m ready...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Dad, sorry': Patriots great Julian Edelman makes big bet on Celtics

EVERETT, Mass. — Legalized sports wagering in Massachusetts is underway and a retired New England Patriots star was among those to make the first bets on Tuesday. Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman arrived at Encore Boston Harbor with a briefcase handcuffed to his wrist and put a lot of money on a hometown team.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Yardbarker

The 24 best players in Boston Red Sox history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determine how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA

