Bridgeport, CT

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office

(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara

Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
Justice Says During Administrative Update State Hit It Out of Park Again with January Revenue Numbers

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continued to promote his income tax proposal during Wednesday's administrative update and he had new data to support his plan. "This is hot off the presses, we've knocked it out of the park again. Our revenue numbers for January are $162 million above estimates," Justice said. "That's $995 million for the (fiscal) year. I'm an advocate of putting money back in the pockets of hard-working West Virginians. There is no reason to think we can't pass an income tax bill safely. I'm ready to compromise with the Senate, they keep saying they have a plan, well let's see it."
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his third "Administration Update" yesterday, Wednesday, Feb. 1. It has not been announced if the updates will be weekly or twice weekly. As of now, when the Governor will hold his next update is not known. There was no information at the end of the work day from Wednesday regarding the status of his next press conference on the governor's Web site or submitted to the media via email.
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
