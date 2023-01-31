Read full article on original website
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
governing.com
West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office
(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
yankeeinstitute.org
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
Morgan Messenger
Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. Already a subscriber? Log...
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
WTAP
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate on Monday passed a bill that seeks to add armed guardians to public schools. Senate Bill 282 would establish the West Virginia Guardian program. The program would allow retired military or law enforcement officers to act as independent contractors to provide armed security in West Virginia public schools.
News 12
Gov. Lamont announces final set of proposals to improve gun safety in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the final set of proposals he will introduce during this year's legislative session - with a focus on strengthening the state's efforts to eliminate gun violence. This set of proposals is concentrated on preventing suicides, accidents and domestic violence. The proposals include the following: requiring...
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Says During Administrative Update State Hit It Out of Park Again with January Revenue Numbers
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continued to promote his income tax proposal during Wednesday's administrative update and he had new data to support his plan. "This is hot off the presses, we've knocked it out of the park again. Our revenue numbers for January are $162 million above estimates," Justice said. "That's $995 million for the (fiscal) year. I'm an advocate of putting money back in the pockets of hard-working West Virginians. There is no reason to think we can't pass an income tax bill safely. I'm ready to compromise with the Senate, they keep saying they have a plan, well let's see it."
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
Metro News
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
Eyewitness News
Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt for thousands in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration announced a proposal on Thursday to cancel overdue medical debt for Connecticut residents who have struggled to pay their bills. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it on Thursday morning in Hartford. He said he based the proposal on a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing
Gov. Jim Justice held his third "Administration Update" yesterday, Wednesday, Feb. 1. It has not been announced if the updates will be weekly or twice weekly. As of now, when the Governor will hold his next update is not known. There was no information at the end of the work day from Wednesday regarding the status of his next press conference on the governor's Web site or submitted to the media via email.
AG Morrisey calls for impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Fentanyl is a multi-national menace. That’s what West Virginia’s top attorney says in a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging him to act at the federal level. Patrick Morrisey is asking the House to question Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who Morrisey says is partially responsible for fentanyl pouring […]
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
