Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Yardbarker
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
49ers' Robbie Gould Is ‘Nowhere Near Retiring'
Robbie Gould is 'nowhere near retiring' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is still chasing after that elusive Super Bowl championship after the San Francisco 49ers' disappointing end to the 2022 NFL season. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton is right choice for Broncos if they want Russell Wilson to cook again
If QB Russell Wilson is going to cook again, trading for Payton is the only reasonable option. The team will reportedly either trade its 2023 first-round pick — which it acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade to Miami — and a second-round pick in 2024 for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round pick, or its fourth-round pick in 2023 and a first in 2024 for only Payton.
FOX Sports
Rodgers believes decision could come in 'couple of weeks'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl. Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.
This Underrated Chicago Cubs Prospect Could Impress in 2023
Chicago Cubs prospect Bryce Ball will be a player to keep an eye on in 2023, as he hopes to begin the season in Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs acquired Ball from the Atlanta Braves in 2021 for Joc Pederson.
Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
Yardbarker
Bears Insider: Pro Bowl OL Most Realistic Option In 2023 Free Agency
The Chicago Bears are flush with cash heading into the free agency period. They need it. The Bears will need to add some playmakers to their mediocre roster before they run to the 2023 NFL Draft with the number one pick. A Bears insider thinks the Bears’ best option is a Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackle.
Yardbarker
Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost
If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft
When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops major Rich Bisaccia endorsement amid Colts interest
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for his weekly visit, tuning in live from Pebble Beach golf course. Among the topics of discussion, Rodgers and McAfee broached Rich Bisaccia’s coaching future. With the Indianapolis Colts having reported interest in making Bisaccia their next head coach, Rodgers had a resounding endorsement for the Packers’ assistant, via Lily Zhao.
Bears are guaranteed to make major moves in free agency this offseason
With the most cap space in the league and a requirement to spend heavily to meet a threshold, the Chicago Bears will look to make aggressive moves this offseason. While Kansas City and Philadelphia get set for Super Bowl LVII, the Chicago Bears are gearing up for their biggest offseason in recent memory.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Despite Having A Big Wallet Poles Could Still Find Cuts
Despite entering the offseason with the highest salary cap space available, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles can still find salary cuts to create even more. This is going to be one of the most impactful offseasons in the history of the Chicago Bears. After another struggling season, one of the worst ever, general manager Ryan Poles has a number of assets to turn things around.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage
FOX Sports will broadcast Super Bowl LVII.
Tom Brady's Retirement Makes Aaron Rodgers' Decision Key to Bears' Offseason
With Brady gone, Rodgers' decision key to Bears' offseason plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Tom Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement in a video shot on a beach alone in front of some Florida condos. It perfectly encapsulates what happens to most...
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0