WRBI Radio
Batesville boys varsity basketball earns comeback win Thursday night
In a game heard on WRBI Thursday night, the Batesville boys varsity rallied back from a 7 point first. quarter deficit to defeat South Dearborn 57-44. Sam Johnson was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 22 points. With the win, Batesville improves their record to 11-6. Box Score. Batesville...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg girls varsity concludes their season in opening round of Sectional play
In the late game heard on WRBI Wednesday night, Rushville overcame an 8-point halftime deficit to win 55-53, ending the Lady Pirates’ season. Leah West led all Greensburg scorers with 21 points in the loss. Also, scoring in double digits for Greensburg was Carlee Adams with 12 and Aly Powers with 11.
WRBI Radio
Franklin County girls defeat Batesville to advance to Sectional Semi-Final at Rushville
In a game heard on WRBI Wednesday night, the Franklin County girls never trailed, defeating Batesville 51-39 to advance to the Sectional Semi-Final at Rushville Friday night. Kassidy Schell was the top scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 20 points. Sophie Gesell led all scorers for Batesville with 10. Batesville...
WRBI Radio
SE Indiana golf course is for sale
West Harrison, IN — The “For Sale” sign is up at a Southeastern Indiana golf course. Grand Oak Golf Club in West Harrison has been listed with White’s Realty for $2.7 Million. The plan is to have the 18-hole course sold and for the new owners...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WRBI Radio
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home in Greensburg, Indiana. Tony was born on July 15, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio as the son of Adam and Juanita Blasczak. In his younger years, Tony enjoyed weightlifting, writing poetry, and reading. He...
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
WRBI Radio
BPS kindergarten pre-registration begins next week; orientation scheduled for April
— Batesville Primary School (BPS) kindergarten orientation will take place Thursday, April 13, in the cafeteria and gym, according to BPS Principal Brad Stoneking. Children must be five (5) on or before August 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be 20-minute orientation sessions during...
WRBI Radio
Countdown is on for Cherry Thing-A-Lings
Batesville, IN — The countdown is on for Schmidt Bakery’s world-famous Cherry Thing-A-Lings. The sweet treats will be available for in-store pickup starting at 4 am on February 17 and running until the 21st. Shipping orders for February 15 and 22 are being taken. Call (812) 934-4501 to...
WRBI Radio
Batesville’s first heavy trash pick up of the year set for Saturday
— The first heavy trash collection day of the year in the City of Batesville takes place tomorrow (Saturday). Residents are reminded to place items on the curb Friday night to ensure they are picked up by Rumpke, which begins collecting at 5 am sharp. It’s also recommended that you...
Fox 59
Slick travel south of Indy; Cold finish to January
Roads are in better shape this Tuesday morning for much of central Indiana, including near downtown Indianapolis. However, light freezing rain is mixing with light snow in our southernmost counties and in southern Indiana. It will be enough to create tricky travel conditions near Bedford, Seymour, and North Vernon. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 8 a.m. over the southern third of the state.
KISS 106
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
WRBI Radio
Marcella Iona Shuter
Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
shelbycountypost.com
Columbus man killed in fall from cliff
A Columbus family is trying to raise funds to bring home Edgar Garay from Puerto Rico. Garay, 27, originaly from Puerto Rico, was attempting to shoot a TikTok video when he fell 70 feet from a cliff at the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico. The U.S. Coast Guard...
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
WRBI Radio
Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award
Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
WRBI Radio
John W Strubbe, age 77 Versailles
John W. Strubbe, age 77 of Versailles took his final flight Tuesday January 31, 2023. John was born in Milan, Indiana on May 17, 1945 the son of the late William and Helen (Hughes) Strubbe. John was a graduate of Versailles High School Class of 1963. In 1965 he joined...
