Read full article on original website
Related
aahsmountainecho.com
Students inducted into International Thespian Society
On Jan. 10, 20 students of the drama club were chosen to be a part of the International Thespian Society. “It honors the many hours of dedication and hard work students put into performing shows at AAHS and outside of school,” drama director Ben Cossitor said.” Becoming a Thespian also gives inductees access to special competitions and conferences and to apply for Thespian scholarships.”
Comments / 0