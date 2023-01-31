Cortland Opens Brand New 319-Unit Cortland Riverview Luxury Apartment Community in Tampa Bay Submarket of Riverview, Florida

Read full article on original website
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
businessobserverfl.com
Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida
Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
A group of Black officers helped reshape law enforcement in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They took an oath to protect and serve, but they say the department they promised to protect did little to protect them. We're talking about Black officers who looked to the law of the land for justice. Leon Jackson was among a dozen St. Petersburg...
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County. A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families. “Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them,"...
fox13news.com
Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
995qyk.com
New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport
New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
fox13news.com
‘Prepared to negotiate’: Hillsborough unfazed after St. Pete chooses Rays redevelopment plans for Tropicana
TAMPA, Fla. - Negotiators trying to bring a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays to Hillsborough County say they are unfazed by Monday's announcement that St. Petersburg chose the team's proposed plan for redeveloping the Tropicana Field location. "Their attendance would be much higher, and the revenue generated would be...
fox13news.com
Beyoncé to bring her 'Renaissance' World Tour to Tampa in August
TAMPA, Fla. - Move out the way, Beyoncé is coming to Tampa as part of her world tour. The list of stops for the tour – dubbed the Renaissance World Tour – was released Wednesday morning. The famous singer will have a show at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16.
Pedestrian killed in serious crash that shut down E. Busch Blvd in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday morning on East Busch Boulevard in Tampa. Tampa police say the pedestrian crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Busch Boulevard. The road was closed for...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Two arrested for stealing from hospital construction site
HUDSON, FLa.- Two teens were arrested Monday morning after they broke into a construction area at Bayonet Point Hospital and attempted to steal laptops. According to deputies, 19-year-old Jose Alicea of Tampa and a 16-year-old teen reportedly attempted to steal laptop computers from the hospital. Security spotted them and they...
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Lakeland shooting rocks community
Terry Coney, president of the NAACP’s Lakeland Branch, said the community needs to come together to support the shooting victims, the officers, and their families who will all be affected. Then, the neighborhood will need to dig deep and address the root causes of any issues. Coney also asked...
