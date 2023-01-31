Merchants Capital Secures $77 Million in Financing for New 178-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Read full article on original website
multifamilybiz.com
American Street Capital Secures $5.96 Million Refinance Loan for 152-Unit Multifamily Housing Community in Central Missouri
CHICAGO, IL - American Street Capital (“ASC”) announced today that it has secured a $5,968,000 cash-out refinance loan for a 152-unit multifamily located in St. Robert, Missouri. St. Robert is in central Missouri approximately 132 miles from St. Louis and is home to Fort Leonard Wood. Fort Leonard...
multifamilybiz.com
MG Properties Completes $81 Million Acquisition of 312-Unit Tribeca North Apartment Community in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator, is further expanding their presence in the Las Vegas metro with the acquisition of Tribeca North Apartment Homes. This is the first acquisition of 2023 for MG Properties after acquiring 18 properties in 2022 totaling nearly $2 billion.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Build 1st Minnesota Student Housing Project
The Standard at Dinkytown will be within walking distance of the University of Minnesota. Landmark Properties is entering the Minnesota market for the first time with its planned development of The Standard at Dinkytown, a 1,021-bed student housing community in a prime Minneapolis commercial district and within walking distance of the University of Minnesota.
accesspress.org
Double homicide closes link to St. Paul downtown skyway
Stout chains and padlocks on the doors told the story. St. Paul’s downtown skyway tower remained inaccessible through January. People with disabilities have to trek at least a block away for elevator access, which is closed during overnight hours. The skyway tower, which was at the center of a...
St. Paul offering residents free lead pipe replacement
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new program aims to help Twin Cities families get the lead out of their homes for free. More than one in four homes in St. Paul - 27% - still has a lead water service line, meaning the toxic metal can get in the drinking water.Stan Lukas has owned his home in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood since 1985. It was built in 1890 with lead pipes."Back then it wasn't that big of a deal. I guess we just weren't aware of the dangers of it," Lukas said.Lead pipes were common in St. Paul homes until around...
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
The Early Days of Como Park
Charles Perry was the first person of European descent to settle in the Como area. In 1848, he gained a 160-acre claim that would become Como Park. He farmed the land, grew potatoes, and raised cattle in his short time there. Because of an increased population around him, Perry soon left the area, moving north and settling near (present-day) Lake Johanna.
Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
myvillager.com
One of downtown’s busiest streets is due for historic makeover
The busy section of Robert Street between Kellogg Boulevard and I-94 is slated for reconstruction in 2025-2026. The Saint Paul Planning Commission’s Transportation Committee got its first look at the project on January 9. The upcoming work is believed to be the street’s first major reconstruction project in a...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Saint Paul, Minnesota
As a home to Black families and individuals migrating from downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, and other areas, the city’s Rondo neighborhood thrived during the first half of the 20th century. An exemplar of Black social entrepreneurship, academic excellence and a vibrant arts culture, the community was centered on Rondo Avenue itself, flanked by University Avenue to the north and Selby Avenue to the south. Rondo was a critical haven for Black residents in Minnesota’s Twin Cities during the peak years of de facto segregation and the Civil Rights Movement.
Price comparison: How much do eggs cost at Twin Cities grocery stores?
If you hadn't noticed, eggs are crazy expensive right now, a phenomenon being experienced across the United States. The fallout from avian flu in 2022 and ongoing inflationary costs impacting feed and fuel have been blamed for prices spiking by 135% on average in December, though there have also been allegations of price collusion.
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
