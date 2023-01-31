ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Greystone Provides $94.5 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for $131 Million Acquisition of 586-Unit Community in Arlington Heights, Illinois

 2 days ago
grocerydive.com

What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood

Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pilsen homeowners speak out over inflated property tax bills

CHICAGO — Homeowners in Pilsen voiced their frustrations to the Cook County Assessor’s Office over property tax bills which they said were 2-3 times higher than expected. “My property tax bill went from $3200 to $11,100,” said Pat Gonzales. So many homeowners, like Gonzales, have been affected by sky-high property tax hikes like hers, that […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cubework to turn Orland Park Sears site into Coworking Mall

That vast empty space at Orland Square Mall that was once the home of retail giant Sears may be getting new life. California-based Cubework has purchased the former Sears property at Orland Square Mall and is marketing the former mall anchor store as a Coworking Mall. The 16-acre purchase includes...
ORLAND PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois

Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
WAUKEGAN, IL
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago

Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
CHICAGO, IL
1043theparty.com

Rebuilding Illinois I-57 projects in south suburbs complete

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a series of improvement projects along Interstate 57 made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program have been completed, with another anticipated to wrap up later this year. The four projects, which involve repairing two bridges and resurfacing nearly 20 miles of interstate highway from Chicago through the south suburbs, represent a total investment of $82.1 million for the region.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

