HONOLULU (HI Now) - A common misconception about cats is they are ‘less demanding’ or ‘less loving’ than dogs. Cats are not small dogs so, understandably, their care and the way they show their affection will be different. At their core, cats are hunters and this explains a lot of their anatomy and behavior. Despite their ‘wild side’, cats love their humans and show it in many ways. Understanding the needs of your cat is important to help you better understand their needs.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO