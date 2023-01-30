ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hinowdaily.com

Adventist Health Castle helps patients improve their digestive health

HONOLULU (HI Now) - The human digestive system consists of the gastrointestinal tract plus the accessory organs of digestion (the tongue, salivary glands, pancreas, liver, and gallbladder). Sound complicated? All you need to know is that when you have pain, or the process isn’t working normally that Adventist Health Castle can help.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Tips to better understanding your cat’s needs

HONOLULU (HI Now) - A common misconception about cats is they are ‘less demanding’ or ‘less loving’ than dogs. Cats are not small dogs so, understandably, their care and the way they show their affection will be different. At their core, cats are hunters and this explains a lot of their anatomy and behavior. Despite their ‘wild side’, cats love their humans and show it in many ways. Understanding the needs of your cat is important to help you better understand their needs.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

How to take care of your pet’s dental hygiene

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Oral hygiene is just as important for dogs as it is for humans. Good dental/oral hygiene decreases the risk of bacteria spreading to the rest of the body such as the heart and kidneys. According to the veterinary oral health council, the best way to maintain...
WAIPAHU, HI
hinowdaily.com

King Windward Nissan welcomes the new year with an exciting selection of models at incredible values

HONOLULU (HI Now) - King Windward Nissan is excited to welcome the new year with an exciting collection of new models including the 2023 Nissan Rogue. No matter what you owe, King Windward Nissan can get you out of your loan or lease. Get a brand-new vehicle with payments less than what you are paying now! Our team has the knowledge and financial resources to get you out of your loan or lease and into a new vehicle today.
HONOLULU, HI
MilitaryTimes

Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
HONOLULU, HI
iheart.com

Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Violation at Palolo home development pauses work

The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

BB.Q Chicken in Aiea

We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
AIEA, HI
KHON2

Palolo community concerned more boulders will crash down

It was a scary moment for Caroline Sasaki and her family. she was making her way to the living room couch Saturday night, Jan. 28, when a large boulder smashed through the home and narrowly missed her. Many in the community are concerned another boulder could come crashing down.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Punahou Carnival Feb 3-4, 2023

“Pun Prix ’23 – Petal to the Metal” is Punahou’s Theme for this years 2023 Carnival!. Friday, February 3 & 4th from 11am to 11pm – Admission is Free. Everyone goes for the amazing Malasadas, Teri Burgers, Fried Noodles, Gyros, Portuguese Bean Soup, Taco Salad or Hawaiian Plate to name a few. E.K. Fernandez Rides are back but are limited to mostly kiddie rides including: Magic Maze, Balloon Race, Helicopters, Speedway, Air Show, Jungle Twist, Carousel, Dizzy Dragon, SuperSlide and Lolli Swings. The E.K. Fernandez Fun Pass will not be accepted, but all attendees must use Punahou script to ride.
HONOLULU, HI

