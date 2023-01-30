Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
hinowdaily.com
Adventist Health Castle helps patients improve their digestive health
HONOLULU (HI Now) - The human digestive system consists of the gastrointestinal tract plus the accessory organs of digestion (the tongue, salivary glands, pancreas, liver, and gallbladder). Sound complicated? All you need to know is that when you have pain, or the process isn’t working normally that Adventist Health Castle can help.
hinowdaily.com
Tips to better understanding your cat’s needs
HONOLULU (HI Now) - A common misconception about cats is they are ‘less demanding’ or ‘less loving’ than dogs. Cats are not small dogs so, understandably, their care and the way they show their affection will be different. At their core, cats are hunters and this explains a lot of their anatomy and behavior. Despite their ‘wild side’, cats love their humans and show it in many ways. Understanding the needs of your cat is important to help you better understand their needs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
hinowdaily.com
How to take care of your pet’s dental hygiene
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Oral hygiene is just as important for dogs as it is for humans. Good dental/oral hygiene decreases the risk of bacteria spreading to the rest of the body such as the heart and kidneys. According to the veterinary oral health council, the best way to maintain...
hinowdaily.com
King Windward Nissan welcomes the new year with an exciting selection of models at incredible values
HONOLULU (HI Now) - King Windward Nissan is excited to welcome the new year with an exciting collection of new models including the 2023 Nissan Rogue. No matter what you owe, King Windward Nissan can get you out of your loan or lease. Get a brand-new vehicle with payments less than what you are paying now! Our team has the knowledge and financial resources to get you out of your loan or lease and into a new vehicle today.
Honolulu The Plumeria Lounge review – HNL Airport Priority Pass
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
MilitaryTimes
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Humane Society offering special Valentine's Day $14 rate for all adoptions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering the 'Will You Be Mine?' Adoption Special February 1 through February 19, with adoption fees at just $14 for all animals. See all of the adoptable animals at HawaiianHumane.org/Adoptions or visit their Mōʻiliʻili campus.
KITV.com
Davies Pacific Center building in Honolulu to be converted to residential units
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Avalon Group, a development company, purchased the Davies Pacific Center in downtown Honolulu and plans to transform the office building into a residential condominium. Many downtown workers are now working remotely which presents an opportunity for more downtown living in former office spaces.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
Broken power cord sparks $600k+ damage to Pauoa home
According to HFD, the fire that happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 was accidental and originated from a damaged power cord within a three-story unoccupied residential structure.
Violation at Palolo home development pauses work
The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
BB.Q Chicken in Aiea
We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
Boulder Comes Flying Through Hawaii Family’s Home, Barely Missing Woman Inside
This is absolutely terrifying. When you’re a homeowner, concerns typically consist around paying the mortgage, or remembering to lock your door every night…. And not worry about a massive BOULDER smashing through your home, and nearly hitting and killing you instantly. This nightmare turned into a terrifying reality for...
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
Palolo community concerned more boulders will crash down
It was a scary moment for Caroline Sasaki and her family. she was making her way to the living room couch Saturday night, Jan. 28, when a large boulder smashed through the home and narrowly missed her. Many in the community are concerned another boulder could come crashing down.
LIST: Most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most romantic restaurants on Oahu.
thisweekhawaii.com
Punahou Carnival Feb 3-4, 2023
“Pun Prix ’23 – Petal to the Metal” is Punahou’s Theme for this years 2023 Carnival!. Friday, February 3 & 4th from 11am to 11pm – Admission is Free. Everyone goes for the amazing Malasadas, Teri Burgers, Fried Noodles, Gyros, Portuguese Bean Soup, Taco Salad or Hawaiian Plate to name a few. E.K. Fernandez Rides are back but are limited to mostly kiddie rides including: Magic Maze, Balloon Race, Helicopters, Speedway, Air Show, Jungle Twist, Carousel, Dizzy Dragon, SuperSlide and Lolli Swings. The E.K. Fernandez Fun Pass will not be accepted, but all attendees must use Punahou script to ride.
Comments / 0