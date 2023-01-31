Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now Signing Day Special
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, and that brought plenty of action around the state of high school athletes officially making their college choices. The Wyoming Cowboys football team announced 21 additions to their 2023 class. Eight players will be on scholarship, while the remaining...
Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
Wyoming Overwhelms Fresno State in first Half, rolls to 85-62 Win
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys shot 58 percent and hit 10 three-pointers in the first half overwhelming the Fresno State Bulldogs in an 85-62 win on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming dominated the glass in the contest with a 45-22 advantage for the best rebound differential since...
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike be Cleared to Play This Season?
LARAMIE -- Will Graham Ike play this season?. It appears the clock is ticking on that decision. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said Monday the Cowboys' forward is making progress but his chances of returning to hardwood this season are "still to be determined." When asked if he believes the...
Fertig, Pedersen Sweep Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – A pair of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors announced Monday by the league office. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week while Allyson Fertig earned the first Player of the Week honor of her career.
wrrnetwork.com
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle Fundraiser Happening This Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center
It's just about that time. The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on Saturday, February 4 and it will feature former Major League Baseball player (and Casper native) Mike Devereaux as well as University of Wyoming starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. That's according...
Wyoming Business Council Grants $20M for World’s Largest Vertical Farming, Research Center
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a recent press release a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
Parts Of I-80 Remain Closed, I-25 Open According To WYDOT
Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. WYDOT says that I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie.
Cheyenne Residents to See Higher Electric Bills Starting March 1
Black Hills Energy customers in Cheyenne will be paying more for electricity beginning March 1, the utility announced Monday. Senior Community Affairs Manager Laurie Farkas says the company is three years into a five-year project to replace aging, 40-year-old underground electric cable in the city, and the rate hike, which was approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, will recover the cost.
newslj.com
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
