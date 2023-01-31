Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Overwhelms Fresno State in first Half, rolls to 85-62 Win
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys shot 58 percent and hit 10 three-pointers in the first half overwhelming the Fresno State Bulldogs in an 85-62 win on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming dominated the glass in the contest with a 45-22 advantage for the best rebound differential since...
Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
Cody Crawford of Natrona Signs with UW for Football
Natrona County football player Cody Crawford will be joining the University of Wyoming program as a preferred walk-on. Crawford was an all-state selection in 4A on the offensive and defensive line and was named the 4A Lineman of the Year. He's 6-1 and 275 pounds and helped the Mustangs ring up 276 yards rushing per game which was 2nd in 4A. On the defensive line, Crawford was in on 54 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 2 blocked punts, and a fumble recovery. He was an all-conference pick on the line of scrimmage in his junior season.
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike be Cleared to Play This Season?
LARAMIE -- Will Graham Ike play this season?. It appears the clock is ticking on that decision. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said Monday the Cowboys' forward is making progress but his chances of returning to hardwood this season are "still to be determined." When asked if he believes the...
Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
O’Meara Hired as Wyoming Football’s Director of Player Personnel
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced the hiring of Kirby O’Meara as Wyoming’s new Director of Player Personnel for Cowboy Football. O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida (UCF). “After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a...
Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle Fundraiser Happening This Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center
It's just about that time. The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on Saturday, February 4 and it will feature former Major League Baseball player (and Casper native) Mike Devereaux as well as University of Wyoming starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. That's according...
Wyoming Business Council Grants $20M for World’s Largest Vertical Farming, Research Center
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a recent press release a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Bound Over to District Court
The trio charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle last month, have been bound over to Laramie County District Court. Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Thursday found probable cause to bind 19-year-old Tirso Munguia over on...
Cheyenne Crypto Bank’s Federal Reserve Application Denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership. The decision deals a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto were looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank’s application...
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Possible Witness to Aggravated Assault
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible witness to a crime. According to a department Facebook post, the male pictured above may have witnessed an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6, at South High School. While the post didn't give any...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0