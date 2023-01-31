ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Wyoming Overwhelms Fresno State in first Half, rolls to 85-62 Win

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys shot 58 percent and hit 10 three-pointers in the first half overwhelming the Fresno State Bulldogs in an 85-62 win on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming dominated the glass in the contest with a 45-22 advantage for the best rebound differential since...
FRESNO, CA
K2 Radio

Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cody Crawford of Natrona Signs with UW for Football

Natrona County football player Cody Crawford will be joining the University of Wyoming program as a preferred walk-on. Crawford was an all-state selection in 4A on the offensive and defensive line and was named the 4A Lineman of the Year. He's 6-1 and 275 pounds and helped the Mustangs ring up 276 yards rushing per game which was 2nd in 4A. On the defensive line, Crawford was in on 54 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 2 blocked punts, and a fumble recovery. He was an all-conference pick on the line of scrimmage in his junior season.
NATRONA, WY
K2 Radio

Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike be Cleared to Play This Season?

LARAMIE -- Will Graham Ike play this season?. It appears the clock is ticking on that decision. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said Monday the Cowboys' forward is making progress but his chances of returning to hardwood this season are "still to be determined." When asked if he believes the...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Crypto Bank’s Federal Reserve Application Denied

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership. The decision deals a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto were looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank’s application...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy