DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
2 hospitalized after I-86 crash involving tractor-trailer
New York State Police responded to the scene near the Town of Angelica exit at 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Man arrested for drunk driving crash in Bergen that left one injured
BERGEN, N.Y. — Deputies are investigating two crashes in Genesee County that happened in the same spot. They say one of them was caused by a drunk driver. Both crashes happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night on Townline Road in Bergen. Deputies say 41-year-old Jason Cone of Byron was driving drunk and rear-ended two cars in front of him near a railroad crossing.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man accused of selling meth
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
13 WHAM
Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside her parents' home on Kathy Drive, allegedly by her brother. Her parents, Ali...
Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announces retirement of K9 Kelly
His accomplishments include locating multiple missing persons and suspects, finding illegal drugs, and keeping now-Sergeant Stephen Swarthout safe.
Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.
Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
wlea.net
Jury Deliberating The Dustin Drake Case
BATH, NY – Dustin Drake is the Prattsburgh man who is accused of being the driver in the fatal DWI in 2019, in Pulteney, an accident that claimed the lives of four people in their 20’s, when the vehicle struck the tree. The fatal accident victims were from...
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
wwnytv.com
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls home sustained heavy damage to an early morning fire Thursday. A viewer tells us crews responded to a call around midnight to a garage fire at a house on State Highway 11 in the town of Brasher. The fire spread from...
wellsvillesun.com
NYS State Police detail double fatal accident near Jamestown
A Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way on I-86, without headlights, causes head-on catastrophe. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police asking for assistance identifying Dollar General self-checkout customers
The Wellsville Village Police are looking for assistance identifying the individuals in the photos below. If you know can help identify these individuals, please contact the Wellsville Police Department at (585) 593-5600 or email [email protected]
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Near midair collision for Buffalo-bound plane
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Joel Erway of Lewiston boarded a regional jet in Philadelphia this past fall on his way home to Buffalo, he assumed it would be like the hundreds of others he's taken over the years. As founder and owner of The Webinar Agency, he travels a lot for work.
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
