Angelica, NY

WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Man arrested for drunk driving crash in Bergen that left one injured

BERGEN, N.Y. — Deputies are investigating two crashes in Genesee County that happened in the same spot. They say one of them was caused by a drunk driver. Both crashes happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night on Townline Road in Bergen. Deputies say 41-year-old Jason Cone of Byron was driving drunk and rear-ended two cars in front of him near a railroad crossing.
BERGEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man accused of selling meth

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CORNING, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside her parents' home on Kathy Drive, allegedly by her brother. Her parents, Ali...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
SARDINIA, NY
wlea.net

Jury Deliberating The Dustin Drake Case

BATH, NY – Dustin Drake is the Prattsburgh man who is accused of being the driver in the fatal DWI in 2019, in Pulteney, an accident that claimed the lives of four people in their 20’s, when the vehicle struck the tree. The fatal accident victims were from...
PULTENEY, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls home sustained heavy damage to an early morning fire Thursday. A viewer tells us crews responded to a call around midnight to a garage fire at a house on State Highway 11 in the town of Brasher. The fire spread from...
BRASHER FALLS, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NYS State Police detail double fatal accident near Jamestown

A Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way on I-86, without headlights, causes head-on catastrophe. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
JAMESTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Near midair collision for Buffalo-bound plane

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Joel Erway of Lewiston boarded a regional jet in Philadelphia this past fall on his way home to Buffalo, he assumed it would be like the hundreds of others he's taken over the years. As founder and owner of The Webinar Agency, he travels a lot for work.
BUFFALO, NY

